Powerful Explosion In Afghanistan, Gunfire Hit Kabul Near ‘Green Zone’

A powerful explosion occurred near the “Green Zone” in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, injuring 6 people. Buildings of several government and foreign embassies are located in the area where the blast took place.

Kabul. The series of terrorist attacks has started with the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. A powerful explosion occurred on Tuesday near the “Green Zone” in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. However, no casualty has been reported in this, while 6 people have been injured.

Several government buildings and offices of foreign embassies are located in the area where the blast took place. Giving information, a police officer has said that the explosion took place after sporadic firing. The loud blast appears to have been caused by the detonation of a car bomb and was clearly aimed at the residence of Members of Parliament.

Two gunmen are still present in the area, the official said. The encounter between the gunmen and the Afghan security forces continues. The city’s emergency hospital said in a tweet that so far six people have been injured in the attack. As of now, no terrorist organization has claimed the responsibility of this attack so far. The conflict between Afghan forces and the Taliban has intensified across the country as the Taliban has now gained control of several trading posts and infrastructure projects.

What is Green Zone?

A ‘Green Zone’ is an area where the security system is very tight. A large number of security forces are deployed in these areas. Government buildings, foreign embassies, government bungalows of leaders, big offices etc. are located in this area. However, the meaning of ‘green zone’ is used differently in many other cases.

Rocket attack on Kandahar airport last week

Let us tell you that at the end of last week, a rocket attack was carried out on Afghanistan’s Kandahar Airport on Saturday. Three rockets were fired at the Kandahar airport in a row. Two of them collided with the runway. After this all flights from the airport were cancelled.

The rocket attack was officially confirmed by an official of the Civil Aviation Authority in Kabul. It was told in media reports that the Taliban have been carrying out attacks on the outskirts of Kandahar until this week. There is an atmosphere of fear here. The Taliban are trying to capture the provincial capital. The attack came at a time when the Taliban laid siege to Herat, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar from all sides.