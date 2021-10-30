Powerful from Mahindra Thar to Tata Nexon! Not a single car from Maruti Suzuki in Top 5 Safe Cars Safe Cars: From Mahindra Thar to Tata Nexon! Not a single car from Maruti Suzuki in the Top Five Safest Vehicles – Mahindra Thar to Tata Nexon Powerful! Not a single car from Maruti Suzuki in the top 5 safest vehicles

However, in the NCAP rating, two Maruti vehicles find a place in the top 10 vehicles. First Vitara and second Ertiga. Both of them got four stars each in this case.

From Mahindra Thar to Tata Nexon can be counted among powerful cars. This is because they are in the top five in the Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) rating. Mahindra’s XUV300 has got five stars, Tata Altroz ​​five stars, Nexon five stars, Thar four stars and Volkswagen Polo four stars.

Interestingly, according to this rating, there is not a single car of Maruti Suzuki in the top five safest vehicles in the country. The Baleno of Maruti’s Nexa (NEXA), which has created a record in sales, is also not very safe.

More than nine lakh units were sold in six years, but the vehicle failed in the safety crash test. It got a zero rating in terms of safety in the NCAP crash test. This vehicle does not have an airbag for head protection. Swift got zero rating for safety about a month ago.

However, in the NCAP rating, two Maruti vehicles find a place in the top 10 vehicles. First Vitara and second Ertiga. Both of them got four stars each in this case. Explain that in the NCAP test, vehicles with low rating or low star are not considered safe at the time of accident.

In this test, the car is driven at a speed of 64 kmph. The car is pushed against something else of the same weight, after which the effect on both the things is seen. During this test, human dummies (human-sized effigies) are also set inside the vehicle.