Powerful styling with 125cc engine and great mileage of 68 kmpl, read details

If you want to buy a scooter of 125cc segment, then you can know here the complete details from the price to the features of the top 3 mileage scooters.

In the scooter segment of the two wheeler sector, there is a long range of scooters from mileage scooters to premium features and style, in which today we are talking about the top 3 scooters of 125 cc segment which are premium in design with strong mileage. Huh.

In these top 3 scooters being mentioned here, we will tell you the complete details from the price to the features of these three so that you can choose the right option for you.

Yamaha Fascino 125: Yamaha Fascino 125 is a stylish and long mileage scooter that the company has launched with five variants.

The scooter is powered by a 125 cc single cylinder engine that generates 8.2 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. Talking about the braking system of this scooter, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, Yamaha claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 68.75 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Yamaha Fascino is Rs 72,500 which goes up to Rs 81,330 in the top variant.

TVS Jupiter: TVS Jupiter 125 is the best selling scooter of its company, which the company has launched in the market with three variants. This scooter is powered by a single cylinder 124.8 cc engine that generates 8.3 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque.

The braking system consists of a disc brake at the front wheel and a drum brake at the rear. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Jupiter gives a mileage of 64 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Jupiter 125 is Rs 75,625 which goes up to Rs 82,575 in its top model.

Honda Activa 125: Honda Activa 125 is the best selling scooter of its company as well as the country, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

It is powered by a 124 cc single cylinder engine that generates 8.29 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. Talking about the braking system of the scooter, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 60 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. Its starting price is Rs 74,157 which goes up to Rs 82,280 in the top variant.