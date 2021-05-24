Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2021 for Diploma Trainee Posts, Apply Online @powergridGadgetClock.com





Powergrid PGCIL is hiring 35 Diploma Trainees for Northern Area Transmission System-I. Eligible and candidates can apply for Powergrid Northern Recruitment 2021 from 24 Could to fifteen June 2021 on official web site powergridGadgetClock.com

PGCIL Powergrid Vital Dates

Beginning date of on-line submission of purposes and on-line cost of utility charges – 24 Could 2021 (10:00 A.M.) Final date of on-line submission of purposes and on-line cost of utility charges – 15 June 2021 (23:59 Hrs) Date of Written Take a look at (Laptop Based mostly Take a look at) – Will likely be notified individually on the web site

PGCIL Powergrid Emptiness Particulars

Diploma Trainee (Electrical) – 30 Diploma Trainee (Civil) – 5

PGCIL Powergrid Diploma Trainee Wage:

Stipend throughout coaching interval – Rs. 27500/- pm Designation & Degree on profitable completion of coaching interval – Junior Engineer Gr-IV at S1 stage in Supervisory class Primary pay on Regularisation – Rs.25000/- within the pay-scale of Rs.25000-117500/- (IDA)

Eligibility Standards for PGCIL Powergrid Diploma Trainee Posts

Academic Qualification:

Diploma Trainee (Electrical) – Full Time Common 3 Years Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical (Energy)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Energy Programs Engineering/ Energy Engineering (Electrical)from acknowledged Technical Board/ Institute with minimal 70% marks for Basic / OBC(NCL) / EWS candidates and move marks for SC/ST/PWD. Larger technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E/M.Tech/M.E and so forth with or with out Diploma isn’t allowed Diploma Trainee (Civil) – Full Time Common 3 Years Diploma in Civil Engineering from acknowledged Technical Board/ Institute with minimal 70% marks for Basic/OBC(NCL)/EWS/ ST candidates and move marks for SC candidates. Larger technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E/M.Tech/M.E and so forth with or with out Diploma isn’t allowed

PGCIL Powergrid Diploma Trainee Age Restrict:

27 years for Basic/EWS 30 years for OBC(NCL) 32 years for SC/ST

Choice Standards for PGCIL Powergrid Diploma Trainee Posts

Choice might be accomplished on the idea of Written Take a look at/Laptop Based mostly Take a look at solely.The take a look at might be performed at Delhi, Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Dehradun (Uttarakhand)

Learn how to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid Diploma Trainee Recruitment 2021 ?

candidates might submit their utility by means of careers part of POWERGRID web site by logging on to http://www.powergridGadgetClock.com from 24 Could to fifteen June 2021.

Software Price:

Rs. 300/-