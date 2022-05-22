Powerline damaged on N 3rd Street in Cohoes





COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, at about 4:30 p.m., the Cohoes Fireplace Division responded to a report of a powerline down at North 3rd Street and New York Avenue, based on a Twitter post. Officers mentioned Nationwide Grid has been notified of the incident.

The street might be closed to visitors till additional discover as restore efforts is underway. Officers are urging drivers to hunt another route whereas in this space. Nationwide Grid Energy Outage map studies over 180 prospects are at present affected by an influence outage.

No additional updates can be found presently. Verify again with NEWS10 for updates.