World

Powerline down on Spring Avenue in Troy

20 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Powerline down on Spring Avenue in Troy
Written by admin
Powerline down on Spring Avenue in Troy

Powerline down on Spring Avenue in Troy

POWER OUTAGE GENERIC 1280X720 8

TROY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, at about 7:05 p.m., the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a powerline down on Spring Avenue between Linden Avenue and Walker Street. According to the National Grid Power Outage map, over 850 customers are affected by outages in Rensselaer.

The estimated restoration time is Saturday, April 9 at around 9:30 p.m.

Officials are at the scene and said the incident is currently under investigation. This is a developing story, check back with NEWS10 for further updates.

#Powerline #Spring #Avenue #Troy

READ Also  US targets Putin's daughters with sanctions after evidence of atrocities in Ukraine surfaces

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment