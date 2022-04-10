Powerline down on Spring Avenue in Troy





TROY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, at about 7:05 p.m., the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a powerline down on Spring Avenue between Linden Avenue and Walker Street. According to the National Grid Power Outage map, over 850 customers are affected by outages in Rensselaer.

The estimated restoration time is Saturday, April 9 at around 9:30 p.m.

Officials are at the scene and said the incident is currently under investigation. This is a developing story, check back with NEWS10 for further updates.