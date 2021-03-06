PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Online Application Closing Tomorrow for 612 Vacancies @ppsc.gov.in





PPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Punjab Public Service Fee (PPSC) goes to shut the web utility window for recruitment to the varied put up of Junior Engineer. All those that have but not submitted their purposes for PPSC JE 2021 Recruitment are suggested to finish their purposes by tomorrow. i.e. 19 Could 2021 until 5 PM. The direct hyperlink to the web utility will be accessed by clicking on the under hyperlink.

A complete of 612 vacancies can be recruited for the put up of Junior Engineer. Candidates between the age group of 18 to 37 years are eligible to use. The Fee shall maintain a Aggressive Examination for recruitment to those posts tentatively on the finish of April 2021. The candidates can examine the eligibility, age restrict, qualification, expertise and different particulars under.

Essential Dates:

Graduation of submission of on-line utility: 6 March 2021

Final date for submission of on-line utility: 27 Could 2021

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Junior Engineer (Civil) within the Division of Water Useful resource, Authorities of Punjab- 612

Junior Engineer (Civil) within the Punjab Water Useful resource Administration and Growth Company, Punjab – 27 Posts

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

Junior Engineer (Civil) within the Division of Water Useful resource, Authorities of Punjab- Ought to possess three years Diploma of Junior Engineer in Civil Engineering from a State Technical Schooling Board or from acknowledged College or Establishment; Punjabi of Matric or it is equal Normal.

Junior Engineer (Civil) within the Punjab Water Useful resource Administration and Growth Company, Punjab – Ought to possess three-year Diploma of Junior Engineer in Civil Engineering from acknowledged Boards/College/ Establishment; Punjabi of Matric or its equal Normal.

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 18 to 37 years (There can be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms)

Learn how to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2021

candidates can apply on-line from 6 March to 27 Could 2021. After submission of the web utility, the candidates are required to take a printout of the appliance for future reference.

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Application Price