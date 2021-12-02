ppsc Recruitment 2021: Government Jobs: Punjab PPSC announces government jobs for graduates, hundreds of vacancies for inspector post, find out salary – ppsc recruitment 2021 to fill total 320 vacancies for inspector post, check details

Highlights Government job opportunities in Punjab.

There are more than 300 vacancies for inspectors.

You can apply till December 22, 2021.

Punjab PPSC Recruitment 2021, Government Jobs 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has published notification of Co-operative Societies (Group B) Inspector Recruitment 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission (Punjab Public Service Commission) ppsc.gov.in. Online application has started and last date for submission of application is 22nd December 2021. More than 300 vacancies will be filled through this vacancy (Punjab PSC Recruitment 2021).



You can see the notification of Punjab PSC Recruitment 2021 on the official website. As per the notification issued, the last date for submission of challan for examination fee in the Department of Co-operation, Government of Punjab is December 29, 2021. The direct link of PPSC Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (PPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 320 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Of these, 107 posts will be reserved for women candidates.

Also read: Railway Jobs: Thousands of seats in the railways, close to the last date to apply, 10th graders should apply early

Who can apply?

Bachelor’s degree with at least 60% marks from any recognized university. Must have done computer course. Apart from this, Punjabi subject should be studied till matriculation.

Age range

To apply for this position, candidates must be at least 18 years of age and not more than 37 years of age on January 1, 2021. However, the upper age limit for SC candidates is relaxed up to 42 years. Also, for Punjab’s PWD, the upper age limit is relaxed to 47 years.

Also read: ITI Recruitment 2021: NCL’s more than 1200 bumper vacancies for ITI with 8th, 10th, see details

PPSC Inspector Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Eligible applicants will be appointed on the basis of written test. The written test will be of MCQ type and will consist of 120 questions. Candidates will be asked logical reasoning, mental ability, current affairs, general knowledge and other questions.

Salary

Candidates who get the job for the post of Co-operative Society Group B Inspector will be paid an initial salary of Rs. 35400.

PPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification

Recruitment Notice

Official website