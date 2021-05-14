PPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Online Applications for 13 Section Officer Posts closing Soon @ppsc.gov.in





PPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Online Utility Closing Soon @ppsc.gov.in. Test utility course of, instructional qualification, vital dates, tips on how to apply, choice standards and different particulars concerning the recruitment right here.

PPSC SO Recruitment 2021: Punjab Public Service Fee (PPSC) goes to shut the net utility course of quickly for recruitment to the submit of Section Officer (Electrical) and Section Officer (Civil). All those that have but not submitted their on-line functions are suggested to submit on-line functions on or earlier than 19 Could 2021. The candidates are suggested to discuss with this text to know the eligibility standards, the appliance course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

Vital Dates:



Graduation of submission of on-line utility: 3 Could 2021

Final date for submission of utility: 19 Could 2021

PPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars



Section Officer (Electrical) – 3 Posts

Section Officer (Civil) – 10 Posts

PPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:



Section Officer (Electrical) – Ought to cross Diploma in Electrical Engineering or greater qualification in the identical self-discipline from a acknowledged college or establishment; Punjabi of Matric or its equal Normal.

Section Officer (Civil) – Candidate ought to cross Diploma in Civil Engineering or greater qualification in the identical self-discipline from a acknowledged college or establishment; Punjabi of Matric or its equal Normal.

PPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 18 to 37 years

PPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards

The number of the candidates shall be accomplished on the premise of a written take a look at. The Fee shall maintain a Aggressive Examination for recruitment to those posts tentatively in June 2021 particulars of which will be seen within the Common data for the candidates accessible on the web site.

Obtain PPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (1)

Obtain PPSC SO Civil Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (2)

Official Web site

Learn how to apply for PPSC SO Recruitment 2021

candidates can apply on-line on or earlier than 7 Could 2021. No utility shall be thought of by means of another mode. The candidates will be capable of remit their utility charge until 26 Could 2021. Candidates can discuss with the official notification for their reference.

