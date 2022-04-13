Prabhas 400 crore Adipurush film Sonal Chauhan joins the cast here read update. Prabhas 400 crore budget Adipurush film Sonal Chauhan becomes part of the cast

Adipurush’s budget is 350 to 400 crores

On being a part of the film Adipurush, Sonal Chauhan said that I am very excited about this film. It is a big deal for me that I am a part of the film Aadipurush. This film is very different from all the films I have done so far.

Mythological Project

She further adds that I am sure that the audience will definitely enjoy this larger than cinema film Aadipurush.” This is Sonal’s first mythological project, it will be very exciting to see her talent shine on the big screen in such a role.

Adipurush full team

Let us inform that Adipurush directed by Om Raut will be released in Hindi and Telugu. Director Om made his directorial debut with the film Tanhaji: Angsang Warrior. Apart from Aadipurush, Sonal will be seen in The Ghost with South Superstar Nagarjuna. Let us tell you that Sonal has replaced Jacqueline Fernandez in this film. Praveen Sattru is directing this high octane entertainer film.

Adipurush to release in 3D

Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Lankesh in this film. This story of Ramayana will be presented in Om Raut 3D.

Casting of Adipurush

Please tell that Ajay Devgan’s name also came up in the casting of Adipurush. But till now no definite information has come out about it.