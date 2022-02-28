Prabhas 400 crore film Adipurush release on this date producer Bhushan Kumar statement. Prabhas 400 crore film Adipurush release producer Bhushan Kumar statement

Adipurush release?

For this, Aamir Khan thanked producer Bhushan Kumar and the entire team of Adipurush. For the past one month, there is a buzz that Aadipurush can be released on Diwali.

Adipurush release date

But recently Bhushan Kumar has thrown light on what could be the release date of Aadipurush? During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar has said on the release date of Adipurush that no decision has been taken regarding its release yet. This news will be shared once the right decision is taken.

Adipurush’s budget is 350 to 400 crores

He further added that several films have already been announced closer to Diwali. So we are looking for a suitable date. Let us tell you that the news of the release of Adi Purush on Diwali has also come to the fore because the story of Lord Rama has been shown in it.

Adipurush solo release

Prabhas will be seen in the role of the lead Lord Ram. Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of Ravana. Kriti Sanon will be seen playing Sita’s character. The makers do not want to put Adipurush in a clash with any other film. He wants Adipurush to get a solo release. So that in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, Adi Purush does not have to come and stand with anyone else for earning.