Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan – stars who were harrassed by fans | Bollywood stars whose fans threatened and harassed

Yash fan sprinkled petrol Within the 12 months 2019, on the event of Yash's birthday on January 8, his fans had reached exterior his home to want him, together with a fan who fought with safety to go inside however when nonetheless couldn't go, he He set himself on fireplace by spraying petrol. Later he was taken to the hospital the place he stored asking the physician until the tip that did Yash come to fulfill me? Later he died. Rajinikanth fan commits suicide When somebody informed a fan of South's celebrity Rajinikanth that his statue's kidney was broken. Realizing this, a fan dedicated suicide considering that Rajinikanth might get his kidney. jhanvi kapoor scared Janhvi Kapoor was going to the airport with no masks when a fan turned so desperate to take a selfie along with her that she got here very near her. In such a scenario, Janhvi Kapoor's supervisor needed to push that fan. The fan bought indignant too. However earlier than issues escalated, Janhvi Kapoor circled and seemed on the fan and then agreed to take a selfie with him. Nevertheless, he instructed the fans to remain a little bit away with out masks. Kareena Kapoor bought indignant Kareena Kapoor fell sufferer to a nasty expertise whereas capturing for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In the course of the shoot, the group got here very near him and throughout this time somebody tried to the touch him inappropriately. Though, Kareena instantly gave a shout out to the fans however later they by no means spoke in regards to the incident. Identical to Kareena, Ileana D'Cruz too has been a sufferer of misbehavior from the fans.

chasing fans

From Vidya Balan to Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan to Tusshar Kapoor, stars have been fed up with the fans chasing them. Katrina Kaif was stalked by a fan for 9 months. This fan reached Katrina’s home and informed that he had a gathering with Katrina. After this Katrina needed to resort to safety. Nevertheless, Katrina refused to get the police report completed. A fan who appreciated Vidya Balan had reached her home however by likelihood Vidya was not at residence. A fan used to ship so many letters to Kangana Ranaut at her home that Kangana needed to report back to the police.

misbehavior through the occasion

50 twin siblings were additionally invited through the promotions of Judwaa 2. Forward of the trailer launch, one of many couple bought very excited and broke the safety to take a selfie with Jacqueline and bought very near Jacqueline. Jacqueline had agreed to offer a selfie however this fan crossed the restrict. After which your complete occasion needed to be cancelled.

Salman has additionally acquired suicide risk

A fan of Salman Khan had reached his home at Galaxy Residences to fulfill him and began insisting to fulfill Salman. When the guard didn’t permit that fan to enter the constructing, then this fan even threatened to commit suicide. Fan reached the terrace of the condo, whereas one other fan of Salman Khan, pretending to be Salman Khan’s spouse, reached the terrace of Galaxy condo and began threatening to leap from there. The woman had reached the terrace by dodging the safety. After this the safety of Galaxy Residences was elevated considerably.

