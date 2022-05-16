Entertainment

Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan – stars who were harrassed by fans | Bollywood stars whose fans threatened and harassed

3 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan – stars who were harrassed by fans | Bollywood stars whose fans threatened and harassed
Written by admin
Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan – stars who were harrassed by fans | Bollywood stars whose fans threatened and harassed

Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan – stars who were harrassed by fans | Bollywood stars whose fans threatened and harassed

Yash fan sprinkled petrol

Yash fan sprinkled petrol

Within the 12 months 2019, on the event of Yash’s birthday on January 8, his fans had reached exterior his home to want him, together with a fan who fought with safety to go inside however when nonetheless couldn’t go, he He set himself on fireplace by spraying petrol. Later he was taken to the hospital the place he stored asking the physician until the tip that did Yash come to fulfill me? Later he died.

Rajinikanth fan commits suicide

Rajinikanth fan commits suicide

When somebody informed a fan of South’s celebrity Rajinikanth that his statue’s kidney was broken. Realizing this, a fan dedicated suicide considering that Rajinikanth might get his kidney.

jhanvi kapoor scared

jhanvi kapoor scared

Janhvi Kapoor was going to the airport with no masks when a fan turned so desperate to take a selfie along with her that she got here very near her. In such a scenario, Janhvi Kapoor’s supervisor needed to push that fan. The fan bought indignant too. However earlier than issues escalated, Janhvi Kapoor circled and seemed on the fan and then agreed to take a selfie with him. Nevertheless, he instructed the fans to remain a little bit away with out masks.

Kareena Kapoor got angry

Kareena Kapoor bought indignant

Kareena Kapoor fell sufferer to a nasty expertise whereas capturing for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In the course of the shoot, the group got here very near him and throughout this time somebody tried to the touch him inappropriately. Though, Kareena instantly gave a shout out to the fans however later they by no means spoke in regards to the incident. Identical to Kareena, Ileana D’Cruz too has been a sufferer of misbehavior from the fans.

READ Also  7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (April 29)
-->
chasing fans

chasing fans

From Vidya Balan to Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan to Tusshar Kapoor, stars have been fed up with the fans chasing them. Katrina Kaif was stalked by a fan for 9 months. This fan reached Katrina’s home and informed that he had a gathering with Katrina. After this Katrina needed to resort to safety. Nevertheless, Katrina refused to get the police report completed. A fan who appreciated Vidya Balan had reached her home however by likelihood Vidya was not at residence. A fan used to ship so many letters to Kangana Ranaut at her home that Kangana needed to report back to the police.

misbehavior during the event

misbehavior through the occasion

50 twin siblings were additionally invited through the promotions of Judwaa 2. Forward of the trailer launch, one of many couple bought very excited and broke the safety to take a selfie with Jacqueline and bought very near Jacqueline. Jacqueline had agreed to offer a selfie however this fan crossed the restrict. After which your complete occasion needed to be cancelled.

Salman has also received suicide threat

Salman has additionally acquired suicide risk

A fan of Salman Khan had reached his home at Galaxy Residences to fulfill him and began insisting to fulfill Salman. When the guard didn’t permit that fan to enter the constructing, then this fan even threatened to commit suicide. Fan reached the terrace of the condo, whereas one other fan of Salman Khan, pretending to be Salman Khan’s spouse, reached the terrace of Galaxy condo and began threatening to leap from there. The woman had reached the terrace by dodging the safety. After this the safety of Galaxy Residences was elevated considerably.

READ Also  Netflix brings parental guilt to the world of superheroes with the first Jupiter’s Legacy trailer
-->
Fans are upset Sara Ali Khan

Fans are upset Sara Ali Khan

A fan tried to kiss Sara Ali Khan on her hand on the pretext of shaking fingers. Sara didn’t perceive something and worry and shock will be clearly seen on her face. He instantly pulled again his fingers and the folks round tried to guard him. On the similar time, as soon as Sara bought very indignant with the media as a result of whereas taking her photos, Sara was shocked by a cameraman. Angered by this, Sara refused to offer the photographs and went away within the automotive.

Gauahar Khan slapped

Gauahar Khan slapped

Gauahar Khan was slapped by a fan through the grand finale of a actuality present. This fan didn’t like Gauahar Khan’s quick garments. So he took this step to show Gauahar a lesson.

Amitabh Bachchan is a troll everyday

Amitabh Bachchan is a troll on a regular basis

Ever because it has turn out to be straightforward to speak to stars within the web world, folks don’t hesitate to troll even Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan is trolled on his each tweet, each Fb put up. Not too long ago he was trolled for writing good morning at 11 am. Nevertheless, Amitabh Bachchan additionally now responds to those trolls.

Abhishek Bachchan's fan reached TV

Abhishek Bachchan’s fan reached TV

A fan of Abhishek Bachchan was seen giving interviews to TV channels on the day of his marriage ceremony that she is Abhishek Bachchan’s spouse. All through the day, this woman named Janhvi elevated the TRPs of TV channels as a result of media was not invited for Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage ceremony.

READ Also  Final Fantasy’s creator is back with a classic RPG made of incredible handcrafted dioramas
-->
Akshay Kumar's fan cut his wrist

Akshay Kumar’s fan lower his wrist

A fan of Akshay Kumar was so hooked on him that he fled from Lucknow and got here to Mumbai to fulfill Akshay Kumar. When this 16-12 months-previous fan’s want was not fulfilled, he lower his wrist exterior Akshay Kumar’s home. At the moment Akshay Kumar was at residence and his coronary heart sank for this fan. Akshay instantly ran to the hospital with this fan.

#Prabhas #Akshay #Kumar #Salman #Khan #stars #harrassed #fans #Bollywood #stars #fans #threatened #harassed

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment