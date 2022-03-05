Prabhas and Pooja Hegde film Radhe Shyam behind the scene beautiful location video. Beautiful behind the scenes location video of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam

News oi-Prachi Dixit

‘Radhe Shyam’ is one of the few films coming this year, whose audience is eagerly waiting for its release. Aisa Ho Bhi Kyun Na, finally the stunning trailer and songs of the recently released film have made everyone crazy about themselves.

Despite this, the makers are not leaving any chance to make the best impact of the film. Recently he has released a video of the film, so that the audience can see the fun behind the scenes of the film.

Actually Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming Indian period romantic drama ‘Radhe Shyam’ is a very special film as the audience is very eager for the release of the film. The story of the film revolves around the journey of love and fate, in which superstar Prabhas will be seen playing the role of a palmist. Apart from this, the makers are making every effort to bring the audience closer to this film. Recently, the makers released the making video of the film.

In which a glimpse of the moments behind the camera of the team is shown during the shooting of the film. Beautiful exotic locations are visible in the video, where the team faced challenges during the shooting of this film. Not only this, this behind the scenes video also shows how the team of the film has recreated Europe in India.

Although this was a very difficult task for the team, but due to the Corona epidemic, they had to do it. The film has been shot at a very high level and one can see the glimpse of it right from the sets to its musical composition. Watch this video to feel the miracle of ‘Radheshyam’. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the film is all set to hit the theaters on March 11, 2022.

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 17:42 [IST]