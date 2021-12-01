Prabhas and Pooja Hegde Radhe Shyam love anthem ‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’ released in Hindi! Prabhas and Pooja Hegde romance, Radhe Shyam’s love anthem ‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’ released in Hindi

Superstar Prabhas’s pan-India film ‘Radhe Shyam’ is gearing up for its release. One of the biggest films of 2022, it is a month away from its release but the curiosity towards the film is at its peak as every asset of the film has been the subject of discussion and now the first Hindi song has been released. The team of Radhe Shyam has shared the upcoming Hindi song ‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’ on their social media handle.

In the song we can see that Prabhas takes Pooja on a bike ride to different locations and it has a dream sequence feel with matching outfits. The song shares a glimpse of the chemistry that the film promises to bring to us.

We can see the pairing of Pooja Hegde and Prabhas very closely on which fans have shared their feelings through comments. Ever since the poster and promo of the song was released,

Fans were eagerly waiting for its release. Music is given by Mithun to this song sung by Arijit Singh. After several special posters, we have now got this special and exclusive Hindi song that will excite the fans and increase their anticipation for the film.

The film will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. Radheshyam will be a multilingual film directed by Gulshan Kumar and Radha Krishna Kumar presented by T-Series. It is manufactured by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

