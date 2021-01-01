Prabhas body shaming: Latest photos of Prabhas are going viral on social media Netizens call him Vada Pav

Southern superstar Prabhas is currently in the spotlight due to his film ‘Adipurush’. Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his film. Meanwhile, some photos of Prabhas are going very viral on social media. In these pictures, Prabhas is seen in a different incarnation. Recently, Prabhas appeared in Mumbai. Seeing Prabhas, the paparazzi clicked several photos of him. After that, many photos of Prabhas went viral on social media. In the picture you can see Prabhas sitting in the car. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is also seen with the actor in this photo.

Prabhas’ photos are going viral





Prabhas’ photos are going viral for other reasons. In fact, after the photo of Prabhas came out, body shaming started trolling him. Not only that, the trolls compared the ‘Baahubali’ superstar to Vada Pav and Uncle. One user said on Prabhas’ picture – this is really Prabhas, isn’t it? At the same time another user said – why does Prabhas look like uncle?

Where Prabhas fans would have remained silent, he also commented on the photos supporting the Bahubali star. Fans wrote, ‘Unfortunately, our social media journalists were only able to click a few photos. These journalists share photos with the headline ‘Who is in the city and what is they doing’. Friends, at least take some good pictures and share them so that at least they look at their convenience.

