Prabhas body shaming: Latest photos of Prabhas are going viral on social media Netizens call him Vada Pav

Prabhas’ photos are going viral for other reasons. In fact, after the photo of Prabhas came out, body shaming started trolling him. Not only that, the trolls compared the ‘Baahubali’ superstar to Vada Pav and Uncle. One user said on Prabhas’ picture – this is really Prabhas, isn’t it? At the same time another user said – why does Prabhas look like uncle?
Where Prabhas fans would have remained silent, he also commented on the photos supporting the Bahubali star. Fans wrote, ‘Unfortunately, our social media journalists were only able to click a few photos. These journalists share photos with the headline ‘Who is in the city and what is they doing’. Friends, at least take some good pictures and share them so that at least they look at their convenience.
