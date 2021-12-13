Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Project K’ shoot begins! Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Project K’ shoot begins!
If sources are to be believed, Deepika Padukone had reached Hyderabad on December 4 for the shooting of this film. In this schedule, Deepika and Prabhas will shoot some important scenes of the film. A huge set has been erected at a popular studio in Hyderabad, where the shooting is going on at a brisk pace.
Talking about this video, the official Twitter handle of Vyjayanthi Movies has shared a glimpse of the shoot of the project. This film is being considered special because apart from Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan is also going to be a part of this film.
Director Nag Ashwin himself has spoken a big thing about Amitabh Bachchan. He says.. “I feel fortunate and blessed that Bachchan sir has chosen our film from among many options.
He has a huge role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is.” Amitabh Bachchan is going to be seen in such a character after a long time.
Talking about Prabhas, apart from this film, he is very busy with a film like Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan will be seen having a blast with him in this film.
