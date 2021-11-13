Prabhas fan write suicide note for radhe shyam film makers for not sharing updates. Prabhas’s fan wrote suicide note in the name of Radhe Shyam’s makers

Letter to the makers and directors

A few days ago, the report was coming out about Radhe Shyam that its release or trailer may come out by November 15. Till now the makers of the film UV Creation and Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna have not shared any information with the fans. This fan has written a note in the name of the makers and director. This fan crossed all limits and wrote in the note that UV Creations and director Radha Krishna are responsible for his suicide.

This letter was written on 11 November

I have never written a letter in my life. But for the first time he is writing such a letter for a film. Although the language of this note is Telugu. This letter has been written on November 11, which is going viral among the fans of Prabhas. Please note that Filmibeat Hindi does not support this type of action. It is a crime to take such a step. Remind that for Prabhas in the year 2019, the madness of one such fan came to the fore. When he had threatened to kill himself if he did not meet Prabhas by climbing the mobile tower.

Films with a budget of more than 400 crores

Significantly, in the coming days, Prabhas’s fans will get to see many of his high budget films back to back. In Aadipurush, where Prabhas will show his magic in the role of Ram. On the other hand, Prabhas will be seen in a different action style in Salar. There is one name that is associated with Prabhas’s much-awaited film, that of Spirit. The film will be released in 8 languages. Overall, Prabhas is doing a film with a budget of over 400 crores with Jahan Adi Purush. In this sense, Prabhas is going to break records in India in terms of earnings in the coming days.