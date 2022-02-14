Prabhas launches the most romantic glimpse of ‘Radhe Shyam’ on Valentine’s Day! Prabhas launches the most romantic glimpse of ‘Radhe Shyam’ on Valentine’s Day!

Pan-India star Prabhas took to his social media last day to inform his fans about something special for him on a special day i.e. today – Valentine’s Day. Keeping his promise, the superstar has launched the most romantic glimpse of his much awaited film ‘Radhe Shyam’ on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day! Surprising their ardent fans and movie buffs, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s new look is adorable and exciting. Giving goals to all the romantic couples on the day of love celebration with the beautiful chemistry of Prabhas and Pooja,

The short teaser also features Prabhas in his bubbly avatar which will surely make his female fans go crazy. A major highlight of Jhalak is the scene where Pooja’s character asks Prabhas out of curiosity why he is still a bachelor and why he has not married.

Like the content released earlier, it also has beautiful visuals that will make you curious to watch the film on the big screen and live every moment with these actors! The impressive teaser that was launched on Valentine’s Day is surely full of love and has raised the expectation among the audience to see Prabhas and Pooja.

Interestingly, the makers also released an impressive poster of the teaser featuring Prabhas and Pooja, which was released yesterday. The new poster mentions ‘Valentine glimpse tomorrow at 1:43 pm’, in which Prabhas is seen in a pink T-shirt and Pooja is seen with a smiling pink hand.

So far, we have seen some glimpses of the mighty Prabhas in the form of ‘Vikram Aditya’, a mysterious lover boy who can be called Extraordinary, which we have never seen in Indian cinema. These glimpses tell a unique love story. Fans and viewers are eagerly waiting for ‘Radhe Shyam’ to hit the theatres.

UV Creations Production’s film ‘Radhe Shyam’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod and will release on March 11, 2022.

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 16:47 [IST]