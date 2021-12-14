Prabhas new poster from Radhe Shyam new song Udd Ja Parindey, released | Prabhas’s new poster from ‘Radhe Shyam’ new song ‘Ud Ja Parinde’ released, see a glimpse

News oi-Varsha Rani

Apart from the lovely chemistry of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the film ‘Radhe Shyam’, the pan-India film is also being highly appreciated for its beautiful compositions. After launching two romantic tracks from the film – ‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’ and ‘Soch Liya’, the makers recently released an impressive poster from their upcoming song ‘Ud Ja Parinde’.

The poster is a small glimpse of what to expect from the song. This song has been shot in the beautiful locations of Italy.

All India megastar Prabhas is seen in his element in the new poster of ‘Ud Ja Parinde’ where he can be seen snowboarding in a red hoodie. The poster shows how interesting the song is going to be with all the catchy locations and beautiful soundtrack. The teaser of ‘Ud Ja Parinde’ will be out tomorrow. In the long list of assets, this song will make fans of Prabhas and Pooja more anticipating.

‘Radheshyam’ will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. It is a multilingual film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is manufactured by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

Talking about the workfront of actor Prabhas, he is going to be seen in many films next year. Apart from Radhe Shyam, he also has a big film like Adipurush in which he will be seen in the role of Ram and Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the role of Srilankesh.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 14:14 [IST]