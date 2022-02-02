Prabhas- Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam new release date announced, to come in theaters | Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer film ‘Radhe Shyam’ new release date announced – Tehelka will hit the theaters!

News oi-Neeti Sudha

‘Radhe Shyam’ is one of the much awaited pan India movies of this year. The film’s release was pushed due to the third wave, but it is such a huge film that releasing it in theatres was an option. Hence the makers have chosen 11th March 2022 as the new release date. The film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

The makers have announced a new release date with a new poster which looks quite intense. So far, we have seen few glimpses of Prabhas as a lover boy ‘Vikram Aditya’, which are being loved a lot. These glimpses tell the story of a unique love story.

In such a situation, fans and viewers are eagerly waiting for ‘Radhe Shyam’ to release in theatres. UV Creations Production’s film ‘Radhe Shyam’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

In the past, it was rumored that the film has received huge offers from OTT, but the makers decided to release the film in theatres.

Radhe Shyam was shot in Telugu and Hindi. It will release all over India. This romantic drama has been dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. This love story is set in 1970s Europe.

With this film, Prabhas is returning to the romantic genre after a gap of almost a decade. The film will see the pairing of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, while Sachin Khedkar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma are in lead roles.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's most anticipated movie Radhe Shyam to release on the 11th March in a theater near you. The makers announced the new releases date with a new poster which looks intense.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 10:34 [IST]