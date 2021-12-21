Prabhas Radhe Shyam to be screened on world’s second largest IMAX screen! Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam to be screened on world’s second largest ‘IMAX’ screen!

The wait is on for actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s film Radhe Shyam and through this film, Prabhas is going to show his romantic style again. Fans are really confused about what is going on in the minds of the makers of Radhe Shyam. The reason behind this is that the promotion is not happening as expected. There are only a few days left for the release of the film, but the pre-release discussion has not happened yet. But the news that is coming in front of everyone at this time is quite shocking.

There is a report that the special screening of Radhe Shyam has been scheduled at IMAX screens in Melbourne, Australia. The schedule of the show is being kept on January 14 at 7.30 am. It is the second largest IMAX screen in the world.

Although the world’s largest IMAX is in Stuttgart, Germany. As soon as the news of the screening of this film came out, the fans are eagerly waiting for it. How big a blast Prabhas makes here, only time will tell.

After SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali, the way Prabhas has won the hearts of people and his stature is big, it is not hidden from anyone. The numbers from his previous release Saaho proved it.

Apart from this, Prabhas is busy with many of his great projects and one of them is Adi Purush which will come out soon. In this film, he will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. This is a big project.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 12:15 [IST]