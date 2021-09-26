Entertainment

Prabhas Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Adipurush: Prabhas sent biryani to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena shared the photo and said- ‘Baahubali’ sent it – Prabhas sends biryani dinner to Saif Ali Khan and the family shared the photo

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Prabhas Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Adipurush: Prabhas sent biryani to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena shared the photo and said- ‘Baahubali’ sent it – Prabhas sends biryani dinner to Saif Ali Khan and the family shared the photo
Written by admin
Prabhas Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Adipurush: Prabhas sent biryani to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena shared the photo and said- ‘Baahubali’ sent it – Prabhas sends biryani dinner to Saif Ali Khan and the family shared the photo

Prabhas Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Adipurush: Prabhas sent biryani to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena shared the photo and said- ‘Baahubali’ sent it – Prabhas sends biryani dinner to Saif Ali Khan and the family shared the photo

Prabhas sent biryani for dinner for Saif Ali Khan, who worked together in ‘Adipurush’. Kareena Kapoor has shared her photo on social media.

#Prabhas #Saif #Ali #Khan #Kareena #Kapoor #Adipurush #Prabhas #biryani #Saif #Ali #Khan #Kareena #shared #photo #Baahubali #Prabhas #sends #biryani #dinner #Saif #Ali #Khan #family #shared #photo

READ Also  Rakhi Sawant Showed The Menu Of Dishul aka Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Wedding | Rakhi Sawant, who reached Rahul Vaidya's wedding, showed glimpses of the food, watching the video did not make her mouth water

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment