Prabhas up coming film Radhe shyam film new song Soch Liya released

After releasing the teaser of the most romantic song of 2021 ‘Soch Liya’, the makers of Radheshyam have finally released the full song. Along with some breathtakingly picturesque scenes, the video of the song shows us the character of lead pair Prabhas and Pooja going through a rough phase in their relationship.
The actors can be seen spending time apart and alone but even in this distance they both are thinking about the fun and beautiful time together. The music given by Mithun along with Arijit’s voice is something that Makes the song more soulful and emotional.
The lyrics of the song are penned by the famous lyricist Manoj Muntashir. Recently, the first song ‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’ was released by the makers, which has become the most viewed song on YouTube and is trending at number one position in India. In the long list of assets, this song is another glimpse for fans from Prabhas and Pooja. After revealing a lot of interesting content, the makers have released the second Hindi song and it is sure to live up to the wait.
‘Radheshyam’ will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. It is a multilingual film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is manufactured by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.
Pour your heart out with this melody! Presenting
#SochLiya
from the
#musicalOfAges
#RadheShyam!https://t.co/zrtDZTtPuH@mithoon11,
@arijitsingh
,
@manojmuntashir
Starring
#prabhas
,
@hegdepooja
pic.twitter.com/ed8u8s8QF3
— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)
December 8, 2021
Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 17:46 [IST]
