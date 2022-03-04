Prabhas will marry in the year 2022 only? Big information revealed! Superstar Prabhas will marry in the year 2022 only? Big information revealed!

The much awaited magnum opus film, ‘Radhe Shyam’ will soon release in cinemas globally. The anticipation of the film is clear among the fans and the latest video released by the makers about Prabhas’s wedding prediction is sure to add to the excitement. Since Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Vikramaditya, a palmist in ‘Radhe Shyam’,

An interesting video by astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar about his marriage prediction mentions that @actorprabhas is going to get married “very soon”!

My predictions for the most handsome pan-India star, who will soon be seen playing the role of a palmist in #Radheshyam. This prediction has surely got millions of Prabhas fans excited.

Radhe Shyam recently launched its new trailer in Mumbai with Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, director Radha Krishna Kumar, producer Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, with fans calling it the most phenomenal film ever!

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ under UV Creations Production. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film will release on March 11, 2022.

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 19:07 [IST]