Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam Movie Release Date is Out, ‘Bahubali’ will rock on this day | Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ release date is out, ‘Bahubali’ will rock on this day

New Delhi: People have been waiting for a long time for ‘Bahubali’ star Prabhas starrer period romantic drama ‘Radhe Shyam’. The teasers and posters of the film are increasing the curiosity of the people. Meanwhile, now Prabhas has given a tremendous surprise to his fans by announcing the release date of this film.

The film will release next year

Prabhas told on social media that ‘Radhe Shyam’ will be released on the big screen on January 14 next year. Prabhas shared the poster of the film on Instagram on Friday morning. In the poster, the actor looks good in a classic black suit and is seen holding a briefcase in one hand.

This thing written in the caption

In the caption, he wrote, ‘Can’t wait for all of you to see my romantic saga, hashtag Radheshyam, which has a brand new date January 14, 2022 to release worldwide!’

Pooja Hegde will support Prabhas

‘Radhe Shyam’ marks Prabhas’ return to the romantic genre after a gap of almost a decade. It also stars actress Pooja Hegde. The multilingual film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

