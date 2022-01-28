Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam was offered a Rs 500 crore for OTT release, makers refused, film releasing in theaters

gossips oi-Neeti Sudha

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer film Radhe Shyam was scheduled to release in theaters on January 14, but was postponed due to Kovid. According to the recent reports, the film was offered around Rs 500 crore by an OTT platform. However, the makers turned down the offer and decided to take the film for theatrical release.

There was a rumor going on for a long time that ‘Radhe Shyam’ is planning to be released on OTT. But the director of the film Radha Krishna Kumar, breaking the silence, has confirmed on social media that the film will be released in theaters only.

As per the sources, the makers of Radhe Shyam are planning to release the film in March. The official announcement will be made soon.

Radhe Shyam was shot in Telugu and Hindi. It will release all over India. This romantic drama will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. While Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Vikramaditya in the film, Pooja Hegde’s character is named Prerna. The trailer of Radhe Shyam impressed the audience.