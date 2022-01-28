Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam was offered a Rs 500 crore for OTT release, makers refused, film releasing in theaters
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer film Radhe Shyam was scheduled to release in theaters on January 14, but was postponed due to Kovid. According to the recent reports, the film was offered around Rs 500 crore by an OTT platform. However, the makers turned down the offer and decided to take the film for theatrical release.
There was a rumor going on for a long time that ‘Radhe Shyam’ is planning to be released on OTT. But the director of the film Radha Krishna Kumar, breaking the silence, has confirmed on social media that the film will be released in theaters only.
Superstar Ajay Devgn ready for digital debut, announces ‘Rudra’ trailer release
As per the sources, the makers of Radhe Shyam are planning to release the film in March. The official announcement will be made soon.
Radhe Shyam was shot in Telugu and Hindi. It will release all over India. This romantic drama will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. While Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Vikramaditya in the film, Pooja Hegde’s character is named Prerna. The trailer of Radhe Shyam impressed the audience.
1970s love story
The multilingual love story directed by Radha Krishna Kumar is set in 1970s Europe. Shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad, Radhe Shyam has been put on a mega canvas.
have worked hard
Director Radha Krishna Kumar says, “We have worked hard and left no stone unturned to ensure that we give the audience a theatrical experience in the theater that they will never forget.”
Prabhas in a romantic role
With this film, Prabhas is returning to the romantic genre after a gap of almost a decade. The film will see the pairing of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, while Sachin Khedkar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma are in lead roles.
upcoming movies
Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has two more films ready for release this year. Salar will be released in April, in which Shruti Haasan will be seen with Prabhas .. while Adipurush is going to be released in August. Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh will be seen in this film directed by Om Raute.
Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 15:34 [IST]
