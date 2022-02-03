Prachi will hide the truth of pregnancy from Ranbir, will it be revealed?

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, you will see that Prachi is upset by hiding her pregnancy from Ranbir. Ranbir hates liars. But Prachi is unable to tell him about her pregnancy. In the upcoming episode, Ranbir will ask Prachi why she has returned home. To which Prachi will say that she is scared.

Dida will convince Ranbir not to disturb Prachi, she is missing her family. To which Ranbir will say that I only came to say good night to you. You stop taking Prachi’s side. He will say that he is sure that Prachi is hiding something from him. Ranbir feels that he will find out when the right time comes.

In this episode, Prachi will tell Ranbir that he does not like to lie, so she wants to tell the truth. On which Ranbir will tell him that let it be, my time will come. After this Ranbir gives her a lift.

Let us tell you that Kumkum Bhagya remains at number five in the TRP list. This serial of Ekta Kapoor is one of the popular shows of TV. Since the departure of Abhi and Pragya in this show, the fans are not liking this show much. They demand that Abhigya should return to the show. For this, the fans are constantly tweeting the show’s makers and Ekta Kapoor. However, no response has been received from Ekta Kapoor or the makers. Fans say that they want to see Abhigya’s happy ending. Along with this, the fans feel that the return of both will increase the TRP of the show.

People were loving the pairing of Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia in this show for many years. But now Ranbir and Prachi track is going on in the show. Fans want to see the old characters instead of seeing these two. After the demand of the fans, it is expected that Abhi and Pragya can return to the show.