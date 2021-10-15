Pradhan Mantri Laghu Rin Mochan Yojana Application Form Apply Pdf

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to allow the country’s small or negligible debt-stricken citizens to live peacefully in economic capacity, as soon as possible, the “Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code” (IBC) (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) Fresh Start or Afresh Start [जिसका हिंदी भाषा व उर्दू तर्जुमा के अनुसार तात्पर्य “ऋणशोधनाक्षमता तथा ऋणशोधनाक्षम्यता संहिता” अथवा ‘दिवाला व दिवालियापन कूटभाषा’ के अंतर्गत पुनःआरम्भ है] We are in the process of making a decision to announce the “National Redemption System”. The Cabinet of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Government Order (Government) will soon issue a notification regarding this. The Union Cabinet has determined the criteria (criteria) related to the redemption of the national debt redemption scheme ( Pradhan Mantri Laghu Rin Mochan Yojana) will likely issue notification in the month of September or October 2019.

According to Injeti Srinivas, Secretary, Corporate Affairs (Corporate/Corporate Affairs), the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, is planning a ‘Low Weave’ or ‘Loan Waiver’ loan waiver / loan waiver for the financially poor people to get rid of their debt. Is . Discussions are in progress with the small-financial industries (Microfinance Industry) regarding its nature. Giving this, he said that this debt waiver / loan waiver will be given on the basis of subjects related to personal insolvency / personal bankruptcy which distress the financially poor the most. Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code “Insolvency and Bankruptcy Cow, the borrowers will get the benefit only once in 05 years.

The Corporate Affairs Secretary said that the central government is also working on all measures of microfinance (industries microfinance industry) satisfaction and security. He said that an additional burden of ₹ 10,000 crore is likely to be incurred on the government in three to four years to implement the scheme at the national level.

Apart from this, the concerns and concerns of the small-financial industry have been taken care of. He said that in this, on the basis of individual merit, relief has to be given to all the small and distressed borrowers. The eligibility dissertations were discussed in detail with the microfinance industry. Directions will also be issued in respect of Individual Guarantor (Personal Guarantor) in respect of Corporate Debt/Corporate Debt under IBC provisions. Apart from this, after that detailed guidelines regarding partnership and ownership (patternship and privatship) will be issued.

According to the available news, in the context of the National Debt Redemption Policy by the Prime Minister, there is a provision to incorporate the following criteria (criteria) in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code):

Likely to be done under fresh start or fresh start (restart) provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code or the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The central government is preparing a plan for this. Therefore, in the context of the National Debt Redemption System, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Rules and Regulations (Insolvency and Insolvency Code rules and terms) issued by the Union Cabinet will be mentioned in detail by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

01) That the “Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code” scheme for redemption of small borrowers (Lown Bearers / Loan-Bearers) but the loan amount payable by them does not exceed ₹ 35 thousand (₹ thirty five thousand).

02) That the borrowers of the debt under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code or the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code language “Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code” (IBC) (Fresh Start) or Fresh Start (Restart) (IBC) ) There is a possibility of provision for loan waiver / waiver / waiver to be given in the interest of other waivers.

03) That the annual income earned by the borrower from all sources should not exceed ₹ 60,000 (₹ sixty thousand), and the market value of their assets should not exceed ₹ 20,000 (₹ twenty thousand).

04) That the small loan holder should not even have an individual house.

Indebtedness and Insolvency Code Language – Distinctive Focus:

Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code or the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the borrowers will get the benefit only once in 05 years. That is, no loan holder will get the opportunity to become a beneficiary again after the initial profit.

