Pradip Guha critically ill: Pradip Guha Health News: Pradip Guha is currently in ICU at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Producer of films like ‘Fiza’, ‘Mission Kashmir’ and ‘Phir Kabhi’ Pradip Guha is very ill and was placed on a ventilator on Friday morning. Three weeks ago he was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer (stage 4). Pradeep Guha is currently in the ICU at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. All the celebrities in the Bollywood industry are wishing him a speedy recovery.

Subhash Ghai tweeted, Pradeep Guha prays for speedy recovery of Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai. Subhash Ghai wrote, “I sincerely pray for my best friend Pradip Guha, filmmaker and marketing genius, who has created many talents in the world of media and entertainment. We all pray for the speedy recovery of Pradip Guha who was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Does.



Mumbai-based experts are treating Dr Pradeep Guha, who has consulted with his counterparts at Sloan Catering in New York. As the disease progressed, his condition deteriorated rapidly. The next 48-72 hours are crucial for his condition. His wife is in the hospital with him.

