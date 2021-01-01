Pradip Guha passes away: Filmmaker Pradip Guha passes away: Filmmaker Pradip Guha passed away on Saturday.
Pradip Guha is survived by his wife Papia and son Sanket. His wife and son were always with him during his treatment at the hospital. All the celebs including Subhash Ghai are mourning the demise of Pradip Guha on social media.
Pradip Guha worked with our partner Times of India Group for almost 3 decades and he was the chairman. Subsequently, in 2005, he joined Zee Telefilms as CEO. Recently, Pradip Guha took over as MD at 9X Media.
