Pradip Guha passes away: Filmmaker Pradip Guha passes away: Filmmaker Pradip Guha passed away on Saturday.

Pradip Guha, who produced several films like ‘Fiza’, ‘Mission Kashmir’ and ‘Phir Kabhi’, passed away on Saturday. He was very ill and was admitted to the ICU of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was placed on a ventilator Friday morning. Pradip Guha was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer (stage 4) three weeks ago.

Earlier, Pradip Guha was treated by a specialist doctor in Mumbai, who consulted his counterparts in Sloan Catering, New York. As the disease progressed, his condition deteriorated rapidly. The doctor had said that the next 48-72 hours were important for his condition.



Pradip Guha is survived by his wife Papia and son Sanket. His wife and son were always with him during his treatment at the hospital. All the celebs including Subhash Ghai are mourning the demise of Pradip Guha on social media.

Pradip Guha worked with our partner Times of India Group for almost 3 decades and he was the chairman. Subsequently, in 2005, he joined Zee Telefilms as CEO. Recently, Pradip Guha took over as MD at 9X Media.

