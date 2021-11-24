Pragya Thakur also reiterated, the country got real independence in 2014 after the arrival of PM Modi, said on Kangana’s statement – ​​why silence on the question of leftists?

Supporting Kangana’s statement, Pragya Thakur said that she felt bad when she said it simply. The BJP MP said that such mindset has to be changed.

After Kangana Ranaut’s statement of ‘Begging in Freedom’, people are giving statements in both her support and opposition. Now BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur while supporting Kangana said that the country got real freedom only after the arrival of PM Modi.

The BJP MP said these things after appearing in the NIA court in the Malegaon bomb blast case on Wednesday. When reporters asked questions on Kangana’s statement, she said that in real sense independence has been achieved only after 2014. Pragya Thakur said- Look what it is called freedom in true sense… it was a question mark. Because one gets freedom, when one develops, progresses and is free from all sides”.

He further said that even after independence and the formation of Pakistan, independence in our country was not the way it should have been. He said – in 2014, when Modi ji came under the rule, since then people have started feeling that India is independent in true sense.

Further supporting Kangana’s statement, Thakur said that if she said it simply, it felt bad. The BJP MP said- “But those who live life in the true sense, those who were suffering, what was the corruption in the time of Congress. Today, if development is taking place in the true sense, progress is being made, people have learned to live with self-respect. able to speak freely. So why should it feel bad?

Pragya Thakur further targeted the opposition and said- “When there is a free India, then the rest of the people do not have the freedom of speech? When leftists speak, their freedom means and when Hindus speak, no one cares about it. If a nationalist person speaks, why is there a question mark on him? This is my question too. This kind of mindset has to be changed”.

Let us tell you that Kangana had said in an interview that the freedom we got was begging. The real freedom came in the year 2014. After this, there was a lot of controversy over this statement of Kangana. Many BJP leaders also came out in protest against this statement of Kangana. Cases have also been registered against Kangana at many places.