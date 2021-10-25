Pragya Thakur on Prakash Jha ‘Aashram 3’ Controversy- We will read the scripts before shooting of films, Kumar Vishwas taunted

Pragya Thakur has warned the filmmakers that if they want to live in this country, then playing with Sanatan Dharma will not work.

BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur has warned Bollywood filmmakers that playing with Sanatan Dharma will not work if they want to live in the country. On Monday, some people of Bhakti Akhara visited Pragya Thakur’s residence and submitted a memorandum against Prakash Jha’s upcoming web series ‘Ashram 3’. After this, talking to the press, Pragya Thakur said that now before making a film, we will read its script, only then it will be made. Due to this statement of Pragya Thakur, many people are surrounding her on social media, including Kumar Vishwas.

Sharing the video of Pragya Thakur, Kavi Kumar Vishwas wrote in a tweet from his official Twitter handle, ‘Hum Log Pathenge…..Who are we?’ Kumar Vishwas has also shared a shocking emoji in this tweet.

Journalist Narendra Nath Mishra has also slammed Pragya Thakur for her statement. He tweeted, ‘Now if any film will be made from now onwards, Pragya Thakur will read the script before that… then watch the film. After that the film will be released only with their permission. A law will be made for this. Listen, she is saying herself.

In the video, while talking to news channel News 24, Pragya Thakur is saying, ‘The truth is that these people are forcing us to see this picture and take action on them. If action is to be avoided.. Secondly, if you want to stay in this country, then playing with Sanatan Dharma will not work. Any faith and creed is in its limits and if it is against religion… religion is only one which is called Sanatan Dharma, if anyone has played against this religion then it is not acceptable.

Pragya Thakur further said, ‘We don’t watch Sadhu Sant pictures. And now we have to make a department, Bharat Bhakti Akhara will make this department. Any picture will be seen there before its release, the entire legal legislature will sit and watch. If it is right, first read its script, if there is anything like this, then already will not let the picture be made. Otherwise I will take action against such people in the censor board.

The sets of Prakash Jha’s series ‘Ashram 3’ were attacked by Bajrang Dal men on Sunday. After stopping the shooting of the series, the crew was assaulted and ink was thrown at Prakash Jha. Regarding this series starring Bobby Deol, Bajrang Dal says that unless the name of the series is changed, its release will not be allowed. Many Hindutva organizations including Bajrang Dal have always been questioning this series. Bajrang Dal says that this series is an insult to Hindutva.