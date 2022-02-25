Sports

Pragyan Ojha said Rohit Sharma captained like an elephant, Parthiv Patel spoke about T20 World Cup Team India

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Pragyan Ojha said Rohit Sharma captained like an elephant, Parthiv Patel spoke about T20 World Cup Team India
Written by admin
Pragyan Ojha said Rohit Sharma captained like an elephant, Parthiv Patel spoke about T20 World Cup Team India

Pragyan Ojha said Rohit Sharma captained like an elephant, Parthiv Patel spoke about T20 World Cup Team India

Pragyan Ojha said Rohit Sharma captained like an elephant, Parthiv Patel spoke about T20 World Cup Team India

Parthiv Patel On Rohit Sharma: Former India wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel said that in the first T20 match against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma made full use of all the resources available. He also expressed happiness over the wonderful return of Ravindra Jadeja.

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha said after the first T20I against Sri Lanka that Rohit Sharma captained like an elephant in the match. At the same time, Team India’s former wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel praised Rohit Sharma’s captaincy skills. He said that Rohit made full use of all the resources available. Parthiv also talked about the Indian team for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia this year.

When Gaurav Kapoor said on Cricbuzz Live that captain Rohit got half-overs done by all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer and Deepak Hooda in the first T20, Parthiv Patel said, ‘Of course. It was very important here that you see how Venkatesh Iyer bowls in the game. How to bowl Ravindra Jadeja, who is making a comeback. He is in some way a user of the international stage. We know Ravindra Jadeja has been playing for a long time, but when you are making a comeback, there could not have been a better game than this.

Praising Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv said, ‘You can easily repeat the way his action is. So when he has to come back, it becomes a little easier for him as there is not much run up. Action is also smooth.

READ Also  Rams' Matthew Stafford reflects on reaction to NFL photographer fall: 'That obviously happened really quickly'

Parthiv said, ‘We have been praising Rohit Sharma’s captaincy for a long time. Today he again proved it right. He got Deepak Hooda to bowl. He got Venkatesh Iyer to bowl in the death overs, so that it was known how he could bowl in such a situation. The way he did the rotation was also very good.

Has Team India already prepared the list of probable players for the T20 World Cup? On the question of, Parthiv Patel said, ‘I think in this playing XI you cannot guess the name, but the way India played the T20 series against West Indies, the combination against Sri Lanka. . From this you can understand that at number six there will be a batsman who will bat. At number seven you will get an all-rounder. That is the beauty of Indian cricket.

After Parthiv, Pragyan Ojha said, ‘Today who is not Rohit Sharma, he captained the elephant. Means they did not show the teeth which are edible. He just showed a showing tooth and said that today I play for Sri Lanka. He was so off beat. He was using more of his fourth, fifth and sixth bowler to give a little bit of confidence to his bowlers.

Pragyan Ojha said, ‘It is good to see this. He knows what you can get from Jasprit Bumrah. What can I get from Bhuvneshwar Kumar? But if you see that here he also got Deepak Hooda to do some match practice. This is a very good idea.’


#Pragyan #Ojha #Rohit #Sharma #captained #elephant #Parthiv #Patel #spoke #T20 #World #Cup #Team #India

READ Also  ICC Test Ranking: Performance of Indian players in Test rankings, Rahul-Siraj leap, what is Kohli's position
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment