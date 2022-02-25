Pragyan Ojha said Rohit Sharma captained like an elephant, Parthiv Patel spoke about T20 World Cup Team India

Parthiv Patel On Rohit Sharma: Former India wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel said that in the first T20 match against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma made full use of all the resources available. He also expressed happiness over the wonderful return of Ravindra Jadeja.

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha said after the first T20I against Sri Lanka that Rohit Sharma captained like an elephant in the match. At the same time, Team India’s former wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel praised Rohit Sharma’s captaincy skills. He said that Rohit made full use of all the resources available. Parthiv also talked about the Indian team for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia this year.

When Gaurav Kapoor said on Cricbuzz Live that captain Rohit got half-overs done by all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer and Deepak Hooda in the first T20, Parthiv Patel said, ‘Of course. It was very important here that you see how Venkatesh Iyer bowls in the game. How to bowl Ravindra Jadeja, who is making a comeback. He is in some way a user of the international stage. We know Ravindra Jadeja has been playing for a long time, but when you are making a comeback, there could not have been a better game than this.

Praising Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv said, ‘You can easily repeat the way his action is. So when he has to come back, it becomes a little easier for him as there is not much run up. Action is also smooth.

Parthiv said, ‘We have been praising Rohit Sharma’s captaincy for a long time. Today he again proved it right. He got Deepak Hooda to bowl. He got Venkatesh Iyer to bowl in the death overs, so that it was known how he could bowl in such a situation. The way he did the rotation was also very good.

Has Team India already prepared the list of probable players for the T20 World Cup? On the question of, Parthiv Patel said, ‘I think in this playing XI you cannot guess the name, but the way India played the T20 series against West Indies, the combination against Sri Lanka. . From this you can understand that at number six there will be a batsman who will bat. At number seven you will get an all-rounder. That is the beauty of Indian cricket.

After Parthiv, Pragyan Ojha said, ‘Today who is not Rohit Sharma, he captained the elephant. Means they did not show the teeth which are edible. He just showed a showing tooth and said that today I play for Sri Lanka. He was so off beat. He was using more of his fourth, fifth and sixth bowler to give a little bit of confidence to his bowlers.

Pragyan Ojha said, ‘It is good to see this. He knows what you can get from Jasprit Bumrah. What can I get from Bhuvneshwar Kumar? But if you see that here he also got Deepak Hooda to do some match practice. This is a very good idea.’