Prairies on Fire in Montana Amid a Record December Heat Wave
Helena, Mont. – Record-high temperatures and strong winds triggered a series of unusual prairie fires in Montana in December, one of a series of late-season fires across the country with extraordinarily warm perspectives during the winter season.
The small farm town of Denton, about 85 miles east of Great Falls, was the scene of the worst of the fires, burning at least two dozen homes and businesses and sending several grain lifts into the blaze.
Witnesses described trains melting, grain piles and haystacks burning, and firefighters protesting on a local school football field.
“It’s definitely not a good sign that December is dry and so warm,” said Brock Linker, a farmer and volunteer firefighter in Denton. “We have had zero humidity since May and no signs of the future.”
The fire broke out when unusual heat waves broke records in large parts of the United States and Canada. Temperatures from the Great Plains to the Mid-Atlantic were 20 to 30 degrees higher than normal in early December, reaching the 60’s and 70’s, the National Weather Service said.
In Colorado, firefighters recently managed to contain a forest fire near Estes Park in the northern part of the state, triggering a wave of evacuations. And in North Carolina, firefighters were still battling a fire in Pilot Mountain State Park that burned more than 1,000 acres.
The fire season in Montana usually ends in September or October. Snow usually falls in November and stays on the ground until spring. But there has been almost no snow this year and temperatures have peaked at 60 degrees.
Kathy Whitlock, a paleoclimateologist at Montana State University, said the late-season fires and other extremes are a product of the global climate crisis. She said the current drought in Montana has surpassed all previous measurements and has moved the state into “unknown territory” as the year draws to a close.
“We’re looking at a situation in Montana that hasn’t been seen for thousands of years, and maybe it’s too late in terms of drought,” she said. “The temperature is higher than we have seen for the last 11,000 years.”
The fire broke out outside Denton around midnight Tuesday night. “It was burning near a house and we pulled it out very well,” Mr Linker said. “Then early Wednesday morning, the wind blew very hard and the fire went straight into the city.”
Three of the four grain lifts fell victim to the fire, including an elevator owned by Mr. Linker, and the fire knocked down electricity poles and struck electricity. This was the third flood this year in the Denton area, with a population of about 200.
Mr Linker said more than 50 firefighters responded from central Montana. At Great Falls, it was impossible to fight the flames in the air with gusts of up to 65 miles per hour and more, he said.
The Fergus County Sheriff’s Office withdrew its deportation warning and allowed people to return to the village Thursday afternoon. “We urge the community not to let its guard down as strong winds are expected again today,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Another fire on the edge of the Great Falls spread to the subdivision early Wednesday morning, destroying 11 homes and numerous buildings. And two fires at the Blackfeat Indian Reservation in Browning, where the winds were blowing at 85 mph. One was still burning late Thursday, with tribal offices and schools closed due to the high risk of fire.
No deaths or injuries were reported.
