Prairies on Fire in Montana Amid a Record December Heat Wave

Helena, Mont. – Record-high temperatures and strong winds triggered a series of unusual prairie fires in Montana in December, one of a series of late-season fires across the country with extraordinarily warm perspectives during the winter season.

The small farm town of Denton, about 85 miles east of Great Falls, was the scene of the worst of the fires, burning at least two dozen homes and businesses and sending several grain lifts into the blaze.

Witnesses described trains melting, grain piles and haystacks burning, and firefighters protesting on a local school football field.

“It’s definitely not a good sign that December is dry and so warm,” said Brock Linker, a farmer and volunteer firefighter in Denton. “We have had zero humidity since May and no signs of the future.”