Prajakta Koli Wins Emmy Nomination For Documentary With Michelle Obama

Prajakta Koli Wins Emmy Nomination For Documentary With Michelle Obama

by
Prajakta Koli Wins Emmy Nomination For Documentary With Michelle Obama

Prajakta Koli Wins Emmy Nomination For Documentary With Michelle Obama

Indian YouTuber Prajakta Koli, a resident of Thane, got here into limelight final yr by working with former US ‘First Girl’ Michelle Obama in YouTube’s authentic documentary ‘The 2020 Creators for Change’.

Indian YouTuber now in Emmy Award nomination for Michelle Obama's documentary
Indian YouTuber’s journey to Emmy Award nomination in Michelle Obama’s documentary

Indian YouTuber Prajakta Koli, a resident of Thane, got here into limelight final yr by working with former US ‘First Girl’ Michelle Obama in YouTube’s authentic documentary ‘The 2020 Creators for Change’. It was created with the assistance of Michelle Obama. The documentary tells in regards to the experiences of teenage ladies. These ladies confronted challenges to get schooling in growing international locations like India, Vietnam and Namibia and emerged victorious. The documentary additionally featured American and South African YouTubers.

Indian YouTuber's journey to Emmy Award nomination in Michelle Obama's documentary

why in dialogue
Truly, this documentary has just lately been nominated within the ‘Daytime Emmy Awards’. Prajakta has been nominated within the class of Excellent Daytime Non-Fiction Particular. Within the yr 2019, Prajakta made her YouTube debut with ‘5 Kinds of Singles on Valentine’s Day’.

Indian YouTuber's journey to Emmy Award nomination in Michelle Obama's documentary

61.4 Lakh Subscribers
Greater than 61.4 lakh folks have subscribed to Prajakta’s channel. His comedy style’s ‘Mostlysen’ movies have been considered greater than 8.75 crore (875 million) instances.

Indian YouTuber's journey to Emmy Award nomination in Michelle Obama's documentary

achievements
turns into first indian
Emmy
Indian Youtuber stars
Michelle Obama
the final date for nominations

Present Extra

achievements
turns into first indian
Emmy
Indian Youtuber stars
Michelle Obama
the final date for nominations
YouTube Originals
youtuber


#Prajakta #Koli #Wins #Emmy #Nomination #Documentary #Michelle #Obama

Leave a Comment