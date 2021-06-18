Prajakta Koli Wins Emmy Nomination For Documentary With Michelle Obama

Indian YouTuber Prajakta Koli, a resident of Thane, got here into limelight final yr by working with former US ‘First Girl’ Michelle Obama in YouTube’s authentic documentary ‘The 2020 Creators for Change’.

Indian YouTuber Prajakta Koli, a resident of Thane, got here into limelight final yr by working with former US ‘First Girl’ Michelle Obama in YouTube’s authentic documentary ‘The 2020 Creators for Change’. It was created with the assistance of Michelle Obama. The documentary tells in regards to the experiences of teenage ladies. These ladies confronted challenges to get schooling in growing international locations like India, Vietnam and Namibia and emerged victorious. The documentary additionally featured American and South African YouTubers.

why in dialogue

Truly, this documentary has just lately been nominated within the ‘Daytime Emmy Awards’. Prajakta has been nominated within the class of Excellent Daytime Non-Fiction Particular. Within the yr 2019, Prajakta made her YouTube debut with ‘5 Kinds of Singles on Valentine’s Day’.

61.4 Lakh Subscribers

Greater than 61.4 lakh folks have subscribed to Prajakta’s channel. His comedy style’s ‘Mostlysen’ movies have been considered greater than 8.75 crore (875 million) instances.