Prakash Jha: Prakash Jha’s superhit Bollywood movie Abduction will be remade in Bhojpuri

Famous Bhojpuri actor Yash Kumar and director Ajay Srivastava have given many superhit films together. Ajay Srivastava is now going to make a film ‘Abduction’ in Bhojpuri. The star-studded duo of Ajay and Yash have given superhit films like ‘Paravrish’, ‘Samad Ji Bhade Par Hain’, ‘Ghar Wali Bahar Wali 2’ and ‘Kahani’. On the special occasion of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, he has made an official announcement about the film. The film will be produced by Ajay Srivastava’s production house. Unique Bhojpuri action star Yash Kumar has also been signed for the film. ‘Abduction’ has already become a movie. Which was made in Hindi by famous Bollywood director Prakash Jha.The film’s director Ajay Srivastava says that the story of the Bhojpuri remake of ‘Abduction’ will be very different and new. Ajay says that the script of ‘Abduction’ is completely Bhojpuri. The concept of our film is nowhere to be found. We have worked on a new and fun story. We are going to build it on a grand scale. Our film will have Yash Kumar as the lead actor, which is absolutely perfect for the story of our film. Casting of other artists is also underway. We will open it soon. Our film’s PRO will be Ranjan Sinha.

Ajay further says, “Aparan will be a big film in Bhojpuri. The story of the film will be full of thriller, action and romance. The songs are going to be one after the other. “We will start shooting our film soon,” he said. We are currently working on a pre-production of the film. We hope the audience will like our film and the critics will like it too.