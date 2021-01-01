Prakash Raj Pony Verma remarried: Actor Prakash Raj remarried his wife Pony Verma Reveal the reason for tying the knot – Photo: Prakash Raj remarries his wife Pony Verma, photos are going viral

South and Hindi film star Prakash Raj has remarried his wife Pony Verma and their wedding photos are circulating on social media. Prakash Raj married Pony Verma in 2010. They completed 11 years of their marriage on August 24 and remarried on the same special occasion.

Prakash Raj has shared some beautiful pictures of his wedding ceremony on Twitter and also said that he decided to get married again after 11 years due to someone’s wish.



Prakash Raj wrote on Twitter, “We got married again tonight (August 24) because our son Vedanta wanted to see this wedding.”

Read: 13-year-old girl Prakash Raj, father of three, behind a painful story, first marriage broke up

Pony Verma is 13 years younger than Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj’s post has received a lot of comments from fans and they are very much appreciating both of them. Please tell that Pony Verma is 13 years younger than Prakash Raj. Before Pony Verma, Prakash married Tamil actress Lalita Kumari in 1994, with whom he had two daughters and a son.

But for some reason, his marriage with Lalita could not go ahead and broke up. It is said that Prakash Raj and Lalita lost their son in an accident, after which the two separated 5 years later. This was followed by Pony Verma in Prakash Raj’s life. Pony Verma is a choreographer by profession. Recently, he wrote a cute post on Instagram, wishing Prakash Raj a happy 11th wedding anniversary.

In the post, he wrote, ’11 years have passed and we have not killed each other, an unknown one who is now my everything. ‘