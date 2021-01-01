Prakash Raj: Prakash Raj Accident: Prakash Raj revealed in an accident that he will undergo surgery in Hyderabad
Prakash Raj’s tweet
He wrote in his tweet, ‘Fall has caused a small fracture. Whose surgery do I want to go to Hyderabad for? Guruvareddy. Where my friends will have surgery then I will be completely fine. Nothing to worry about. Remember in your prayers.
Fans react to Prakash Raj’s tweet
Following the news of Prakash Raj, Prakash Raj’s fans are wishing him a speedy recovery. One Twitter user wrote, ‘Get well soon. Another user wrote, “You had surgery and you will recover soon.” A third user wrote, Get well soon sir. We want to see you on screen as soon as possible, not on a hospital bed.
Prakash Raj’s friend Telugu actor-producer Bandla Ganesh and director Naveen Mohammad Ali also wished him a speedy recovery. Ganesh, who is famous for films like Gabbar Singh, wrote on Twitter, ‘Anna be careful, please call if anything is needed. We are with you. ‘ Naveen said, ‘I wish you a speedy recovery.’
