Entertainment

Prakash Raj: Prakash Raj Accident: Prakash Raj revealed in an accident that he will undergo surgery in Hyderabad

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Prakash Raj: Prakash Raj Accident: Prakash Raj revealed in an accident that he will undergo surgery in Hyderabad
Written by admin
Prakash Raj: Prakash Raj Accident: Prakash Raj revealed in an accident that he will undergo surgery in Hyderabad

Prakash Raj: Prakash Raj Accident: Prakash Raj revealed in an accident that he will undergo surgery in Hyderabad

Prakash Raj, a well-known actor of Bollywood and Southern film industry, has had an accident. The actor has given this information through his Twitter handle. The actor tweeted, ‘I had an accident on August 10th. Which has a small fracture. I will go to Hyderabad for his surgery. Remember in your prayers.

Prakash Raj’s tweet

He wrote in his tweet, ‘Fall has caused a small fracture. Whose surgery do I want to go to Hyderabad for? Guruvareddy. Where my friends will have surgery then I will be completely fine. Nothing to worry about. Remember in your prayers.

Tweet

Tweet

Fans react to Prakash Raj’s tweet
Following the news of Prakash Raj, Prakash Raj’s fans are wishing him a speedy recovery. One Twitter user wrote, ‘Get well soon. Another user wrote, “You had surgery and you will recover soon.” A third user wrote, Get well soon sir. We want to see you on screen as soon as possible, not on a hospital bed.

Prakash Raj’s friend Telugu actor-producer Bandla Ganesh and director Naveen Mohammad Ali also wished him a speedy recovery. Ganesh, who is famous for films like Gabbar Singh, wrote on Twitter, ‘Anna be careful, please call if anything is needed. We are with you. ‘ Naveen said, ‘I wish you a speedy recovery.’

navbharat timesThe big announcement of ‘KGF’ star success will distribute crores of rupees among 3000 unemployed workers in the industry
navbharat timesNASA finds Sun’s ‘younger brother’, only 600 million years old, reveals Earth’s secret
navbharat timesSouthern superstar Pawan Kalyan Corona Positive, isolated himself in a farmhouse
navbharat timesHealth update: Rajinikanth is better than before, blood pressure is still high

READ Also  Bhojpuri Song Sofa Set Pe Khesari Lal Yadav and Sheetal full of Bold Scenes in News | Sofa Set Pe: This song of Khesari-Sheetal is full of bold scenes, the internet is on fire

#Prakash #Raj #Prakash #Raj #Accident #Prakash #Raj #revealed #accident #undergo #surgery #Hyderabad

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment