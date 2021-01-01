Prakash Raj: Prakash Raj Accident: Prakash Raj revealed in an accident that he will undergo surgery in Hyderabad

Prakash Raj, a well-known actor of Bollywood and Southern film industry, has had an accident. The actor has given this information through his Twitter handle. The actor tweeted, ‘I had an accident on August 10th. Which has a small fracture. I will go to Hyderabad for his surgery. Remember in your prayers.He wrote in his tweet, ‘Fall has caused a small fracture. Whose surgery do I want to go to Hyderabad for? Guruvareddy. Where my friends will have surgery then I will be completely fine. Nothing to worry about. Remember in your prayers.

Fans react to Prakash Raj’s tweet

Following the news of Prakash Raj, Prakash Raj’s fans are wishing him a speedy recovery. One Twitter user wrote, ‘Get well soon. Another user wrote, “You had surgery and you will recover soon.” A third user wrote, Get well soon sir. We want to see you on screen as soon as possible, not on a hospital bed.

Prakash Raj’s friend Telugu actor-producer Bandla Ganesh and director Naveen Mohammad Ali also wished him a speedy recovery. Ganesh, who is famous for films like Gabbar Singh, wrote on Twitter, ‘Anna be careful, please call if anything is needed. We are with you. ‘ Naveen said, ‘I wish you a speedy recovery.’

The big announcement of ‘KGF’ star success will distribute crores of rupees among 3000 unemployed workers in the industry

NASA finds Sun’s ‘younger brother’, only 600 million years old, reveals Earth’s secret

Southern superstar Pawan Kalyan Corona Positive, isolated himself in a farmhouse

Health update: Rajinikanth is better than before, blood pressure is still high

