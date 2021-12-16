Prakash Raj raised the orphan girl’s education expenses in UK, people on social media are comparing with Sonu Sood

Actor Prakash Raj had taken care of the education of the orphan girl. Now people are praising him on social media, a user has compared Prakash Raj with Sonu Sood.

Bollywood actor Prakash Raj has won the hearts of crores of people with his acting. Now Prakash Raj is dominating the internet for some other reason and he is being praised a lot. Actually Prakash Raj had sent an orphan girl abroad to study and the actor himself had given all the expenses of his studies. This girl named Srichandana was very smart in studies, but due to lack of resources, she was not able to go abroad to study. When no one came forward to help him, Prakash Raj helped him.

Srichandana gave excellent performance in the entrance exam given to study in UK, but she did not have money to pay for her studies. Tamil director Naveen Mohammed Ali took the girl to Prakash Raj. He listened to the whole thing of the girl comfortably and came forward to help. It was only after Prakash Raj’s help that the girl was able to get admission in a UK university. Now Srichandana has completed her masters degree from that institute.

Naveen Mohammad Ali has also made a tweet praising Prakash Raj. He also told that Prakash not only helped the girl in her studies but also helped her to get a job in the United Kingdom. He wrote, ‘Thank you Prakash Raj and salute. He financially helped Srichandana, an orphaned poor meritorious Dalit girl, secured admission to a UK university, completed her master’s degree, and funded a job. Thank you sir for changing someone’s life.

On Naveen’s tweet, Prakash Raj replied, ‘Thank you Naveen, for bringing this matter to my notice. It’s great when so many people come together to improve someone’s life. Be happy, enjoy the empowerment.’ People are also reacting differently to this tweet. One user wrote, ‘You are an example to all those who want to change the lives of others. It is very difficult to handle yourself in the midst of glamor, but you have done it.

A user named Sandeep Kumar wrote, ‘Apart from acting, you have won the hearts of people. There are very few people who think about others. You are one of them. User Jwala Singh writes, ‘We all are proud of you. You have done the work that the institutions of this country should do. This effort being made to bring equality is an example for all of us. Afzal Pathan wrote, ‘Sir you are the Sonu Sood of South India.’