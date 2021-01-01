Prakash Raj Unknown Facts: Pony Verma and Prakash with Unknown Facts Prakash Raj Love Story: Prakash Raj’s life is a painful story behind the entry of his 13-year-old wife, like a broken first marriage

Prakash Raj fell in love for the second time at the age of 45 Prakash Raj, who needs no introduction. Bhaiya Prakash Raj, the son of several national award winning ‘Dabangg’, is famous for his villainous style from the South to the Bollywood film world. As strong as Prakash Raj’s professional life is, so has his personal life. Prakash Raj is celebrating his second wedding anniversary on August 24 today. The story of the admission of a girl who is 13 years younger than him at the age of 45 is a bit different. (All photos: Poniprakashraj Instagram)

Dad was always drunk However, Prakash Raj had to suffer a lot from the beginning of his life. It is said that Prakash Raj, who was born in Bangalore on March 26, 1965, saw his mother taking care of the house as his father was always drunk. Prakash Raj, who has acted in Kannada, Tamil and Marathi films, made his Bollywood debut in 2009 with Salman Khan's 'Wanted'. He has acted in many superhit films like 'Singham', 'Dabangg 2', 'Hiropanti'.

There was a sudden storm in life Prakash Raj got married for the second time on this day (August 24) in 2010. Earlier in 1994, he married Tamil actress Lalita Kumari, with whom he had two daughters and a son. The story of the breakup of the first marriage is also very painful. Everything was going well in life and then one day suddenly a storm came in his life.

The boy accepted defeat before death Prakash Raj has 2 daughters Meghna and Pooja from Lalita. There was also a son Sidhu who passed away in 2004 at the age of 5. It is said that Sidhu fell from the table while flying the kite. After about a month of treatment, the boy finally gave up. Both Lalita and Prakash Raj are deeply saddened by the loss of a piece of their liver. Lalita was so broken about her son that she decided to separate with Prakash Raj. Finally, 5 years after the incident, the two separated and divorced.

That’s when the pony came into Prakash’s life While Prakash and Lalita were parting ways, meanwhile, 13-year-old, about 32-year-old choreographer Pony Verma came into their lives. Prakash had filed for divorce, Pony was choreographing one of his films. While working with her, Prakash Raj realized that she could heal his shattered life. Pony, on the other hand, had a lot of influence on Prakash Raj. Gradually the two became very close friends and then one day they decided to transform it into a marital relationship.

The girls said – Mast Baba, go ahead It is said that Prakash had spoken to his mother and daughters that he wanted to spend his next life with Pony. Prior to the marriage, Prakash Raj had introduced Pony to his ex-wife and daughters. The girls had told the father – Mast Baba, go ahead.

This marriage completed 11 years Prakash and Pony have completed 11 years of their marriage. Both have written a post on Instagram, wishing their spouse a happy wedding anniversary. Pony wrote, ’11 years have passed and we haven’t killed each other, an unknown one who is now my everything. ‘ Prakash has also written Darling Wife for Pony, describing her as a wonderful friend, lover and companion in her life. Prakash Raj has a beautiful son of Pony.

Beautiful family bond Pony Verma shared this picture on Rakshabandhan, in which the bond of family is evident. This bond of brother and sister is seen in telling the story of the most beautiful relationship in Prakash Raj’s life.

