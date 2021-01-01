Pramod Bhagat Gold Medal: Pramod Bhagat won the gold medal and Manoj Sarkar won the bronze medal in badminton at the Paralympics.

Pramod Bhagat made history by winning a gold medal in badminton for the first time this year at the Paralympics. He defeated Britain’s Daniel Bethel in the final. After winning the first game 21-14, the British shuttler bounced back into the second game, but Pramod went ahead 4-11 to win the match 21-17. It was India’s second gold of the day and fourth overall in the Tokyo Paralympic Games.



Pramod Bhagat has contracted polio

World number one and Asian champion Pramod Bhagat, 33, advanced to the finals in the SL3 category by defeating Japan’s Desuke Fujihara 21-11, 21-16 in 36 minutes. At the age of five, his left leg was deformed by polio. Pramod has won 45 international medals at the World Championships, including four golds. He has won two gold and one silver in the last eight years at the BWF World Championships. He won silver and bronze at the 2018 Para Asian Games.

Manoj Sarkar won bronze

While Pramod Bhagat was fighting for the gold medal, Manoj was spreading his magic to the left in other courts as well. The Japanese shuttler had to face defeat in the Badminton SL3 tournament. Thus, India now has a total of 17 medals. There are four gold, seven silver and six bronze medals.



Prime Minister Modi also congratulated

The country’s head Narendra Modi immediately tweeted congratulations to Pramod Bhagat on his performance. The Prime Minister called Pramod a champion and also said that he not only won a gold medal but also won the hearts of the entire nation.