Pramod Bhagat Gold Medal: Success Story of Paralympic Gold Medalist

Pramod Bhagat, a resident of Hajipur, Bihar, became the first Indian to win a Paralympic medal in badminton. World number one Pramod won the gold by defeating Britain’s Daniel Bethel in the men’s singles SL3 event on Saturday. This is the first time badminton has been included in the Paralympics. Top seeded Indian and Asian champion Pramod Bhagat defeated second seeded Bethel 21-14 21-17 in a thrilling 45-minute final at the Yogi National Stadium.

How to reach Odisha from Bihar Pramod Bhagat

Father Rama Bhagat lived in the village and used to farm. When Pramod was four years old, his left leg was amputated due to polio. Kishuni Devi, the sister of the father, did not have children of her own. In such a situation she adopted her little niece and brought Bhubaneswar with her. Now Pramod started his studies in the capital of Odisha.



Medal dedicated to parents

After winning India’s fourth gold medal at the Tokyo Games, Bhagat said, “It’s very special to me, my dream has come true. Bethel tried hard, but I stayed calm and did my best. I would like to dedicate this medal to my parents and everyone who supports me. I am happy that I was able to make India proud. I played and lost against these same rivals in Japan two years ago. It was an opportunity for me to learn. Today I am in the same stadium and in the same atmosphere but I found a winning strategy.

Pramod can win another medal

The 33-year-old is currently looking for a bronze medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category. Bhagat and his partner Palak Kohli will take on Japan’s Desuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino in the bronze medal playoffs on Sunday. In the SL3-SU5 event, Bhagat and Palak lost 3-21, 15-21 to Indonesia’s Harry Susanto and Lee Akatila in the semifinals.



Name of Pramod Bhagat 45 international medals

He has won 45 international medals at the World Championships, including four golds. He has won two gold and one silver in the last eight years at the BWF World Championships. He won one gold and one bronze at the 2018 Para Asian Games. In 2019, he was awarded the Arjuna Award and the Biju Patnaik Award. Bhagat had initially lost the lead in the gold medal match, but soon regained the lead with an 8-6 lead. Bhagat made an aggressive comeback and won the first game, then trailed 4-11 and returned to the second game.