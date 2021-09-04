Pramod Bhagat Gold: Pramod Bhagat wins historic Badminton Gold Medal in Paralympics 2020, Manoj Sarkar gets Bronze

Highlights IAS Suhas will enter the final for India on Sunday

Indian para athletes have continued their excellent performance in the Tokyo Paralympics

Pramod Bhagat became the first player to win gold in Paralympic Badminton

Tokyo

Incumbent world champion Pramod Bhagat won the historic badminton gold medal in the men’s singles SL3 event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday, while Manoj Sarkar won the bronze medal.

India continued their impressive run in the Tokyo Paralympics. Bhagat defeated Britain’s Daniel Bethel in the final, while Sarkar defeated Japan’s Desuke Fujihara in the third-place playoffs. Both players won straight games.

Badminton is making its Paralympic debut this year. Bhagat, the world number one, became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the sport. Top-seeded Indian and Asian champion Bhagat defeated second-seeded Bethel 21-14 21-17 in a thrilling 45-minute final at the Yogi National Stadium.

The 33-year-old from Bhubaneswar is currently looking for a bronze medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 event. Bhagat and his partner Palak Kohli will take on Japan’s Desuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino in the bronze medal playoffs on Sunday.

In the SL3-SU5 event, Bhagat and Palak lost 3-21, 15-21 to Indonesia’s Harry Susanto and Lee Akatila in the semifinals.

At the age of four, he lost his left leg to polio. He has won 45 international medals at the World Championships, including four golds. He has won two gold and one silver in the last eight years at the BWF World Championships. He won one gold and one bronze at the 2018 Para Asian Games.

In 2019, he was awarded the Arjuna Award and the Biju Patnaik Award. At the same time, the 31-year-old government was suffering from polio when he was one year old. He showed great enthusiasm for a 22-20 21-13 victory over Fujihara.

He went to Britain’s Bethel 8-21 10-21 in the men’s singles SL3 semifinals. But he returned after the defeat and won the bronze.

Sarkar started playing badminton at the age of five but it was only after his victory over his older brothers that he became passionate about the game and then he started playing seriously. He started playing in para badminton in 2011 after playing in interschool competitions against competent players.

He won a gold medal in the SL3 singles at the 2016 Asian Championships in Beijing. He received the Arjuna Award in 2018. Suhas Yathiraj and Krishna Nagar have also reached the men’s singles final in their respective categories. In the SL3 mode, players with leg deformities are allowed to participate.