Pranitha Subhash Ties Knot With Businessman Nitin Raju in Intimate Ceremony





Mumbai: Actor Pranitha Subhash tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju in Bengaluru on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, they introduced their wedding ceremony by sharing an extended notice. “It’s with nice happiness that we wish to inform you that we bought married on thirtieth Might 2021 in a really intimate ceremony. We’re extraordinarily sorry to not have knowledgeable you in regards to the finalized date as up unity the day earlier than the marriage we have been uncertain about when the marriage will happen as a result of present Covid restrictions. We didn’t wish to put you thru with the extended ambiguity about our wedding ceremony dates. Please settle for our honest apologies as we might have preferred nothing greater than our family members to be a part of our special occasion. You imply quite a bit to us and we hope to have a good time collectively when issues get higher”, learn the assertion. Additionally Learn – Girls’s Day Particular: Pranitha Subhash On Her Battle & Lastly Making It Large

Test It Out Right here:

The marriage came about solely in the presence of relations and shut pals as Karnataka’s lockdown guidelines state {that a} marriage perform can not host greater than 50 members.

Heroine #PranithaSubhash enters wedlock with Businessman #NitinRaju in a personal wedding ceremony ceremony. Congratulations to the couple for brand new beginnings @pranitasubhash pic.twitter.com/jbcNFCW7xw — BARaju’s Workforce (@baraju_SuperHit) May 31, 2021

As per TOI, the simply married couple met by way of widespread pals and have recognized one another for a very long time. They quickly determined to get married with the blessings of their household and as a result of pandemic, they tied the knot in a easy ceremony on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Pranitha additionally stated that the marriage was every little thing she had hoped for as she likes her private life to stay non-public.

In the meantime, on the work entrance, she has acted in a number of Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies. She was final seen in a cameo position in NTR: Kathanayakudu. She’s going to quickly make her Bollywood debut with Hungama 2. She additionally has Bhuj: The Satisfaction of India, starring Ajay Devgn, in her pipeline.