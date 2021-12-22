Prannoy was fighting a war on two fronts simultaneously

For Indian badminton player HS Prannoy, a quarter-final spot at the World Championships doesn’t mean much under normal circumstances, but considering the conditions he has gone through in three years, it is nothing short of a medal for him. Pranay was fighting two battles simultaneously. One with the opponent on the court and the other with his body. During the 2018 World Championships, it was revealed that former world number eight player Prannoy is suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease (a disease associated with the stomach).

It took him a long time to overcome the disease which affected his practice and performance. He had just recovered from it that in November 2020 he was hit by Vakorona. This affected his game. Prannoy said, ‘After Kovid, my lungs got swollen and I was coughing continuously. You can’t ignore everything like a muscle injury. He said, ‘I have been in constant pain. Whenever there are long rallies, you work to stress your muscles and keep the air flowing while you are gasping.

Lung pain was troublesome. He said, ‘Breath exercises helped. It made a difference and I became 30-40 per cent better. I am feeling better. This reflected in his performance as he reached the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters by registering a morale-boosting victory over Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

Prannoy said, “I have tried different things since September and I can see the difference in my game and other aspects of my physical condition. I can play longer matches now. At the World Championships, Prannoy defeated world No. 9 Ng Ka Long Angus and then defeated Darren Liu and Rasmus Gemke of Malaysia. He lost in the quarterfinals to Loh Keen Aw of Singapore who later became the champion. Prannoy said, ‘It was a difficult draw. I played good matches in the first few rounds. The draw was tight in the lower half and it was not easy to win a medal from there but I reached the quarterfinals and I am proud of that. “I plan to play in India Open and Syed Modi International but my main target is Paris Olympics 2024,” he said. (agency)