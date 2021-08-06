Prashant Bhushan called CM Yogi statement on electricity bill a miracle SP leader IP Singh also taunted

An old video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going viral in which he is seen saying that earlier farmers used to get electricity at Rs 25-26 per unit but now we are giving them electricity at Rs 80 per unit. This statement of Yogi Adityanath is viral on social media, which is being shared by many well-known people. Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan has quipped on this old video of CM.

In fact, in the video, India Today journalist is asking Yogi Adityanath the question that what is the government doing for the electricity bills of farmers now come in thousands? In response, Yogi Adityanath is saying, ‘The farmer who earlier used to spend Rs 25-26 per unit by running diesel, today we are giving electricity to him at Rs 80 per unit. So there is such a difference. There has been a massive change in his life.

Sharing this statement of CM Yogi, Prashant Bhushan tweeted from his official Twitter handle, ‘See the miracle of Yogi ji! “How much progress have we made for the farmer. Today we are giving it for ₹ 80 units to the farmer who used to buy 25 units of electricity earlier. “We are really blessed that we got such a great Chief Minister.

See the miracle of Yogi ji! “How much progress have we made for the farmer. Today we are giving it to the farmer who had bought ₹ 25 units of electricity earlier for ₹ 80 units”!

We are really blessed that we got such a great Chief Minister! pic.twitter.com/d7Pxgu04Fm — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 3, 2021

Retired IAS Surya Pratap Singh has tweeted, sharing the video of the CM, ‘Earlier the farmer used to get Rs.25-26 per unit from diesel, now we are giving him cheap electricity of Rs.80 per unit. This has brought a big change in the lives of the farmers. Will someone tell? More now or earlier? Listen carefully, what your successful CM Yogi is saying.

Targeting Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh wrote, ‘Unfortunate that such people became the CM of UP, how and what farming did they learn on the mountain?’ Common users are also giving their feedback on this old statement of Yogi Adityanath. A user named Abhimanyu wrote, ‘So that’s why Yogiji is giving 80 rupees per unit of electricity? Wow!’

A user named Vivek Pathak wrote, ‘In nine years, the electricity bill has increased by five hundred percent, yet in UP, people have taken this as development, the limit has been reached.’ A user named Rabindra wrote, ‘The most unfortunate thing is that such people are sitting in high positions of the country. What else can be expected from them.





