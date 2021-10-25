Prashant Bhushan on Aryan Khan’s delay in bail, no grounds for denial; Said- NDPS court judge should have training

Talking to a private news channel, senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan said that there is no such thing in Aryan Khan case that bail cannot be granted.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, is in jail these days in a drug case. His bail plea is to be heard in the Bombay High Court on October 26. Meanwhile, regarding Aryan’s bail, senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan has said that there is no ground for rejecting the bail plea in the court. He said that there should be training of judges of NDPS courts.

He said in his tweet that judges should be a little sensitive in the matter of bail. Talking to a private news channel about this, Prashant Bhushan said that there is no such thing in Aryan Khan’s case that bail cannot be granted. “Aryan Khan’s case is not so serious, so there is no question of not granting bail,” he said.

On the delay in getting bail to Aryan Khan, the senior lawyer said that personal liberty has been considered very important in the Constitution. Unfortunately, this case witnessed many judges who have no idea about the principles of personal liberty and grant of bail. He said that there should be training of NDPS judges.

Let us tell you that Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be heard on October 26. According to the information, if Aryan does not get bail from the court till October 29, then he will have to remain in jail till November 15. In such a situation, it is clear that Aryan Khan’s Diwali will be spent in jail only.

Actually the court is open till Friday (29 October). After this, on October 30 and 31, the court will remain closed on account of Saturday and Sunday. At the same time, from November 1 to November 15, there will be Diwali holidays in the court. In such a situation, if bail is not granted by October 29, then Aryan will have to remain in jail till November 15.

Let us inform that on October 2, NCB officials had detained eight others including Aryan Khan after raiding Cordelia Cruises going from Mumbai to Goa. According to NCB officials, 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of mephodrone, 21 grams of charas and ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh were seized from Cruz.