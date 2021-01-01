Prashant Bhushan put questions on Narendra Modi led BJP NDA Govt on Mehul Choksi Issue – How much share of ₹7000 crores was given to the Centre?

Eminent lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan has taken a jibe at the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi.

He said on Saturday (July 7, 2021) through a tweet – Modi government gave clean chit to “our Mehul Bhai” to get Antigua citizenship, while it pretends to extradite him! Out of the seven thousand crores he ran away with, how much did he give for this? Bhushan made this remark while sharing the news of the English newspaper “The Hindu”, which was related to the clean chit given to Choksi by India.

So Modi Govt gave a clean chit to “Hamare Mehul Bhai” to acquire citizenship of Antigua, while it pretends to extradite him! What share of the 7000Cr that he ran away with did he give for this? pic.twitter.com/gpGjwnyCnP — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 7, 2021

Social media users also expressed their opinion on this tweet of the activist. @guhaparna asked, “If all the brothers and sisters are extradited to India, will their brothers and sisters be exposed in their country?”

@stylistanu raised the question that what about the special plane going with the officers, which was sent to bring Choksi? The handle @crsmita1 said, Nehruji should be held responsible for all this, as Mehul’s Baba was his friend.

It was written from the account of @SunilMi65154911, “Na khaunga, na khaane dunga… But Modi meant – yes, I will eat.” @Gaurang22770493 Said that poor “Chowkidars” are still trying to bring back Mallya, Choksi, Nirav Modi, Hajif Saeed and Dawood.

Choksi is an Indian fugitive businessman. He is the owner of Gitanjali Group, a retail jewelery company. This company has about four thousand stores across the country. At present, Choksi is in Antigua and Barbuda, where Nagkita has also been found. Indian agencies are on the lookout for him and his nephew Nirav Modi (fugitive diamond merchant) in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

It is alleged that the duo cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore. An arrest warrant has also been issued against Choksi. Choksi is currently facing charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and dishonesty, corruption and money laundering.





