Prashant Kishor News: TMC to send Prashant Kishor to Rajya Sabha: Will TMC send Prashant Kishor to Rajya Sabha?

Highlights Buxar’s Prashant Kishor became a voter in the Bhawanipur constituency of Bengal

Questions are being raised as to whether TMC is going to send PK to Rajya Sabha.

Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Bhawanipur constituency in this by-election.

New Delhi

Election strategist Prashant Kishor, also known as PK, has been included in the West Bengal electoral roll. According to the Election Commission’s website, Prashant Kishor is a 159-Bhawanipur voter. In particular, Bhawanipur is the traditional seat of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and she is contesting the by-elections from here. There is a lot of speculation in political circles that Prashant Kishor has joined Mamata as a voter.

The BJP leader shared a photo of the voter list

West Bengal BJP media cell in-charge Saptarshi Chaudhary has tweeted a photo of the voter list. He did this tweet in Bengali which reads, ‘Finally Prashant Kishor became a voter of Bhawanipur. Is the girl from Bengal now on the side of the outsider? “People in the state want to know,” he wrote, tagging TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

Will TMC send Prashant Kishor to Rajya Sabha?

Now there is all sorts of speculation about strategist Prashant Kishor becoming a voter from Bhawanipur. The question of whether the Trinamool Congress is now preparing to send Prashant Kishor to the Rajya Sabha from Bhawanipur in West Bengal is being raised in the political corridors. This question also arises because Prashant Kishor has also been an advisor to the Trinamool Congress. However, TMC has not yet commented on this.

Congress brainstorming on Prashant Kishor! Sonia Gandhi may decide to join the party

This statement of the TMC leader has created speculation

TMC leader Saugat Roy said that if one wants to contest Rajya Sabha elections, he has to be a voter of that state. Saugata Roy said, ‘I see there is nothing wrong with that. He is an Indian citizen and can become a voter of any state. Secondly, if one wants to contest Rajya Sabha elections, he has to be a voter of that state. I don’t know about their plan.

Rahul Gandhi: Bring them in, take them out … Has Rahul Gandhi started forming his new team?

There was also talk of joining the Congress

There was also talk that Prashant Kishor would join the Congress. However, it is being said that party president Sonia Gandhi will take the final decision on this and she has also discussed the issue with several senior leaders. Sources said that some of these leaders have objected to his joining the party, while others would support him as it would be beneficial for the party.

Kanhaiya Kumar will say goodbye to the left and hold hands, what does it mean to meet Rahul Gandhi?

Election strategist Prashant Kishor is a resident of Buxar district in Bihar. Now that his name has been registered as a voter in the Bhawanipur Assembly constituency in West Bengal, the BJP has raised the question of whether the Election Commission should remove his name from the Bihar list. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Bhawanipur constituency in the by-elections to be held in West Bengal on September 30.