Pratap Bose joins Mahindra as Chief Design Officer, to shape all future M&M group vehicles- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Press Belief of India

Mahindra Group on Friday introduced appointment of ex-Tata Motors head of design Pratap Bose as Government Vice President and Chief Design Officer to lead its newly shaped international design organisation. In his new position, Bose will likely be chargeable for the not too long ago introduced Mahindra Superior Design Europe (MADE) and Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) and can oversee design of all key enterprise segments such as genuine SUVs, together with Born Electrical Automobile (BEV), mild industrial car merchandise (below 3.5 tonne), final mile mobility (LMM), giant industrial automobiles, Peugeot Scooters (France) and tractors and farm machines, the group stated in an announcement.

He’ll be part of on June 24, 2021 and can report to Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Government Director, Auto and Farm Sectors Rajesh Jejurikar.

Commenting on Bose’s appointment, Jejurikar stated, “Having Pratap on the group will strengthen our design functionality, improve our merchandise and widen our buyer base. We’re very excited to welcome him on board and look ahead to writing a brand new chapter in Mahindra’s wealthy product legacy.”

M&M is at “an inflection level in our auto and farm sectors development journey as we speed up our transformative initiatives. Our sturdy pipeline of 23 new merchandise that will likely be launched within the subsequent 5 years would carry our design and superior engineering functionality throughout automotive, farm gear and two wheelers to the fore”, he added.

The group’s international design organisation will comprise the newly introduced MADE, which is being arrange in Coventry, UK and the prevailing MIDS.

In his final task Bose was with Tata Motors within the UK the place he spent 14 years. Earlier he had labored in Piaggio, Italy and Daimler Chrysler, Japan.

He’s an alumnus of the Royal School of Artwork, London and Nationwide Institute of Design, India. He has over 20 years of worldwide automotive design expertise, the assertion stated.